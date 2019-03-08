Karissa is Canary Wharf's Sports Personality of the Year aged 9

Karissa Ho ... Canary Wharf Sports Personality of the Year. Picture: CWG CWG

Karissa Ho is only nine but has been voted Canary Wharf’s ‘Sports Personality of the Year’ impressing the judges with her string of Karate awards.

Karissa holding her winning £500 cheque with her Ko Yudansha team-mates. Picture: CWG Karissa holding her winning £500 cheque with her Ko Yudansha team-mates. Picture: CWG

Karissa beat off strong competition for the title at Canary Wharf's East Wintergarden in front of 250 sports personalities, administrators and dignitaries to receive her trophy.

“She just didn't expect it,” her mum Sally said. “Karissa was a little overwhelmed when they announced her the winner.”

Karissa, who received her award from international cricketer Monty Panesar and £500 prize, started Goju Ryu Karate training at five and has now competed in 19 national and four international competitions.

She has won 14 gold, 12 silver and four bronze medals, including a double gold at the Seiwakai International held in London before going on to represent Great Britain at the Goju Kai world championships.

In the audience to watch her triumph was cricket legend Devon Malcolm, one of the fastest bowlers in world, and London Marathon chief executive Nick Bitel.

Three East End sports groups also won achievement awards, including Karissa's own Ko Yudansha Karate club, together with Whitechapel's Vallance disability football and the London Cricket League community organisation.