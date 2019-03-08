Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Why Brian De’ath is having to leave home at midnight to walk to work at Canary Wharf

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 April 2019

Brian De'’ath ready to walk 30 miles from midnight tonight from home to Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG

Brian De'’ath ready to walk 30 miles from midnight tonight from home to Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG

CWG

Brian De’ath is walking to work at Canary Wharf tomorrow—and he’ll need to set off at midnight tonight if he’s to get there on time.

Brian (centre) and some of his work colleagues ready to walk to work, saving 15,000 callories between them. Picture: CWGBrian (centre) and some of his work colleagues ready to walk to work, saving 15,000 callories between them. Picture: CWG

Brian lives in Bishops Stortford, which is 30 miles away on the trot—but thinks the trek beats standing in a stuffy, crowded commuter train.

“Commuting can be stressful, especially when there are unexpected delays,” he said.

“Taking time out to walk to the office definitely beats a stuffy train carriage.”

But the residential sales director at Canary Wharf Estate readily admits: “I’m not sure I’ll have the energy to walk 30 miles every day!”

Brian is one of 27 company employees swapping the train or bus for ‘Shanks Pony’ for their morning commute. The business district is supporting ‘Walk to Work Day’ to keep fit.

They aim to cover 190 miles between them walking to Canary Wharf Group’s HQ at One Canada Square, raising funds for charity and burn up 15,000 calories between them.

But the rest don’t live as far as Brian, just trekking in other parts of London.

Canary Wharf Group today released results of its ‘walk to work’ survey claiming 67 per cent of Londoners would be happier living nearer their work, with half saying they would walk if they lived closer.

But that obviously doesn’t bother Brian living in the Hertfordshire countryside.

Most Read

Repeated ‘Brexit-style votes’ kills off Limehouse Triangle green space by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Jailed: Tower Hamlets drug dealing gang members

Joynal Abedin and Shamun Miah. Picture: MPS

Police chief and Tower Hamlets mayor in security crackdown to protect mosques after Christchurch massacre

Met Police Cmdr Sue Williams...

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Three arrested in Whitechapel following Zahir Visiter’s fatal stabbing in St John’s Wood

Zahir Visiter was stabbed to death in St John's Wood. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Repeated ‘Brexit-style votes’ kills off Limehouse Triangle green space by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Jailed: Tower Hamlets drug dealing gang members

Joynal Abedin and Shamun Miah. Picture: MPS

Police chief and Tower Hamlets mayor in security crackdown to protect mosques after Christchurch massacre

Met Police Cmdr Sue Williams...

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Three arrested in Whitechapel following Zahir Visiter’s fatal stabbing in St John’s Wood

Zahir Visiter was stabbed to death in St John's Wood. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

East London third’s crowned league champions

East London Rugby third XV celebrate being crowned champions (Pic: Gary Bird)

Positive signs for Orient on the injury front

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London seal runners-up spot as emphatic first-half display sets up derby success

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

London Lions facing tough tests with Flyers and Eagles as they look to keep soaring

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Goalkeeper Brill confident O’s will ‘bring it home’

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill applauds the home fans at full time (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists