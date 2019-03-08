Why Brian De’ath is having to leave home at midnight to walk to work at Canary Wharf

Brian De'’ath ready to walk 30 miles from midnight tonight from home to Canary Wharf. Picture: CWG CWG

Brian De’ath is walking to work at Canary Wharf tomorrow—and he’ll need to set off at midnight tonight if he’s to get there on time.

Brian (centre) and some of his work colleagues ready to walk to work, saving 15,000 callories between them. Picture: CWG Brian (centre) and some of his work colleagues ready to walk to work, saving 15,000 callories between them. Picture: CWG

Brian lives in Bishops Stortford, which is 30 miles away on the trot—but thinks the trek beats standing in a stuffy, crowded commuter train.

“Commuting can be stressful, especially when there are unexpected delays,” he said.

“Taking time out to walk to the office definitely beats a stuffy train carriage.”

But the residential sales director at Canary Wharf Estate readily admits: “I’m not sure I’ll have the energy to walk 30 miles every day!”

Brian is one of 27 company employees swapping the train or bus for ‘Shanks Pony’ for their morning commute. The business district is supporting ‘Walk to Work Day’ to keep fit.

They aim to cover 190 miles between them walking to Canary Wharf Group’s HQ at One Canada Square, raising funds for charity and burn up 15,000 calories between them.

But the rest don’t live as far as Brian, just trekking in other parts of London.

Canary Wharf Group today released results of its ‘walk to work’ survey claiming 67 per cent of Londoners would be happier living nearer their work, with half saying they would walk if they lived closer.

But that obviously doesn’t bother Brian living in the Hertfordshire countryside.