Why Canary Wharf’s ‘virtual’ summer festival went all Greek with street food

PUBLISHED: 16:37 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 23 June 2020

Canary Wharf's 2019 summer fest that went 'virtual' this year because of Covid emergency. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Photographer

The yearly midsummer festival normally staged at Canary Wharf had to go “virtual” at the weekend because of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Summer fest craft workshop that 'zoomed' online this year from Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean PollockSummer fest craft workshop that 'zoomed' online this year from Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock

It Zoomed online with energetic dance sessions, interactive arts, crafts and live music.

“People were missing the joy of summer festivals,” a Canary Wharf organiser explained. “We were helping fill the void this year by streaming the annual festival for the first time.”

It began with a “secret sunrise London” guided dance session to get people “out of their comfort zone” by twirling while online, followed by activities such as a bunting-making session for garden décor.

Even traditional street food featured in summer festivals was catered for, with restaurants serving up recipes such as vegan burgers, sourdough pizza or Mexican and online cookery classes in Greek cuisine.

Live music went directly to screens at home through Canary Wharf’s Instagram channel with a living-room line-up of jazz from Chelsea Blues, folk-pop from Lucy May Walker and soul from Renato Paris.

