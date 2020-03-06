Search

Plans for Canary Wharf to Rotherhithe passenger ferry unveiled

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 March 2020

Artist's impression of the new ferry. Picture: TfL

This is what a proposed ferry linking Canary Wharf and Rotherhithe could look like.

Transport for London has revealed an artist's impression of the planned new river connection, which would provide a 'turn up and go' service for cyclists and pedestrians needing to cross the Thames.

After plans to build a bridge between the two areas were scrapped last year due to the cost, TfL has been working to develop a more affordable proposal for a ferry crossing.

It would be created using boats and piers that are designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible. They would be fully accessible for people with reduced mobility and provide space for standard and adapted bikes and cargo bikes.

Heidi Alexander, London's deputy mayor for transport, said: "We are absolutely committed to improving cross-river connectivity for cyclists and pedestrians, particularly in east London where there is a pressing need.

"This new rapid ferry service between Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf would make it even easier for Londoners to get around the capital by bike or on foot and would bring a boost to businesses in the area."

A consultation on the proposed ferry is set to begin this summer and would seek feedback on the design. Construction work on the new piers and ferries could then begin in 2021.

TfL has also appointed consultant Steer to assess different operating models on how the service could run, including whether sponsorship and subsidy could make it free to customers.

Alexandra Batey, director of investment delivery planning at TfL, said: "Improving connectivity across the Thames is vital to encourage more people to consider walking and cycling to work or for leisure as well as to support the local economy.

"This new clean ferry service would help link new proposed cycle routes in the area and provide a new level of river crossing accessibility."

Both sides of the planned crossing would link into the existing cycle network, with TfL looking into whether new Santander Cycles docking stations could be added to the piers to encourage more people to continue their journeys on two wheels.

