News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Evacuations after gym blaze breaks out in Canary Wharf tower block

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:15 PM August 27, 2021   
Emergency crews arriving at Crossharbour Plaza

Emergency crews arriving at Crossharbour Plaza - Credit: LFB

Seventy people evacuated when fire broke out on the 20th floor of a Canary Wharf tower block. 

Eight fire engines arrived at the 22-storey block in Crossharbour Plaza as flames swept through the sauna room of a private gym on Thursday evening, August 26. 

70 evacuations from tower block 

70 evacuations from tower block - Credit: LFB

The sauna room was destroyed, but fire crews managed to contain the blaze which was brought under control in an hour. 

Some 50 people in the tower, believed to be The Collective, left the building before the fire brigade arrived and another 20 were evacuated. 

No-one was hurt and damage was contained to the sauna room. The flat-dwellers were soon allowed back. 

Rescue ladder mobilised... but no-one was hurt or needed rescue from Crossharbour Plaza blaze

No-one was hurt in the blaze - Credit: LFB

You may also want to watch:

The incident involved crews from Millwall, Poplar, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green and East Ham fire stations, and as far as Dowgate in the City and Tottenham in north London. 

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and most likely due to defective LED strip lighting in the sauna, according to fire investigators. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who died in Mile End park named
  2. 2 Leyton Orient facing injury crisis with Smyth, Thompson and Drinan out
  3. 3 Jackett wants his Leyton Orient squad to bounce back against Bradford City
  1. 4 Three held after shots reportedly fired at house in Bethnal Green
  2. 5 International Dog Day 2021: What is your favourite breed?
  3. 6 Families evacuated as fire breaks out at 76-storey Canary Wharf skyscraper
  4. 7 A mixed week for Leyton Orient
  5. 8 New rooftop bar opens in Whitechapel with skyline view of the City
  6. 9 Rape victim speaks out as Met Police relaunch Ask for Angela scheme
  7. 10 Tower Hamlets pupils receiving free school meals hikes during Covid
London Fire Brigade
Docklands News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have made an arrest in the murder investigation launched after a man was found dead in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Crime

Police arrest man over 'possibly homophobic' Cemetery Park killing

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Bangla folk dancing coming to Victoria Park August 31

Free festival at Victoria Park to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh

Mike Brooke

person
Maureen Flanagan holding snapshots of the Kray family who she knew well

Gangland memorabilia auction at Blind Beggar for NHS goes 'Kraysy'

Mike Brooke

person
Crossrail chief executive Mark Wild on the Elizabeth line platform at Whitechapel as a test-run train pulls in

Crossrail hands over new Whitechapel station to TfL

Mike Brooke

person