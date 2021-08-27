Evacuations after gym blaze breaks out in Canary Wharf tower block

Published: 4:15 PM August 27, 2021

Seventy people evacuated when fire broke out on the 20th floor of a Canary Wharf tower block.

Eight fire engines arrived at the 22-storey block in Crossharbour Plaza as flames swept through the sauna room of a private gym on Thursday evening, August 26.

70 evacuations from tower block - Credit: LFB

The sauna room was destroyed, but fire crews managed to contain the blaze which was brought under control in an hour.

Some 50 people in the tower, believed to be The Collective, left the building before the fire brigade arrived and another 20 were evacuated.

No-one was hurt and damage was contained to the sauna room. The flat-dwellers were soon allowed back.

No-one was hurt in the blaze - Credit: LFB

The incident involved crews from Millwall, Poplar, Whitechapel, Bethnal Green and East Ham fire stations, and as far as Dowgate in the City and Tottenham in north London.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and most likely due to defective LED strip lighting in the sauna, according to fire investigators.