Canary Wharf winter lights shine through storm clouds and neutrons in the brain
PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 January 2020
CWG
Winter festival lights are being switched on at Canary Wharf tonight (Thurs) to light up the business and shopping district.
Installations this year include Affinity, a series of interactive globes representing neurons and memories in the brain.
Another is Sky on Earth inspired by a night flight over storm clouds where Columbus Courtyard is being transformed into a giant illuminated cloud taking spectators to the sky.
The festival follows last year's extravaganza which scooped the international [d]arc lighting design awards as best creative event.
"Our winter lights were recognised for a second year in the awards," Canary Wharf Group's public art curator Keith Watson said. "It signals how much the festival captivates visitors."
It won over judges in 2019 with its themes shining a light on sustainability and waste reduction, brightly beating Portugal's Lisbon Under Stars and Sweden's Lights in Alingsås.
The annual lights festival brightens up the January gloom and attracts thousands of visitors to Docklands.
This year's festival with 25 world-beating installations runs until Saturday week, January 25, from 4pm to 10pm daily.
It has been alight with success on both the London and the European light festival calendars.
Nothing other cities have to offer seems to hold a candle to it.