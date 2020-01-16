Canary Wharf winter lights shine through storm clouds and neutrons in the brain

Winter festival of lights comes to Canary Wharf January 16 for 10 evenings 4-10pm. Picture source: CWG CWG

Winter festival lights are being switched on at Canary Wharf tonight (Thurs) to light up the business and shopping district.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

'Absorbed', by Gali May Lucas... three statues lit up by what seems to be their mobile phones! Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire 'Absorbed', by Gali May Lucas... three statues lit up by what seems to be their mobile phones! Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Installations this year include Affinity, a series of interactive globes representing neurons and memories in the brain.

Another is Sky on Earth inspired by a night flight over storm clouds where Columbus Courtyard is being transformed into a giant illuminated cloud taking spectators to the sky.

'Constellations' by Joanie Lemercier at the 2020 Canary Wharf Winter Festival of Lights. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire 'Constellations' by Joanie Lemercier at the 2020 Canary Wharf Winter Festival of Lights. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

The festival follows last year's extravaganza which scooped the international [d]arc lighting design awards as best creative event.

"Our winter lights were recognised for a second year in the awards," Canary Wharf Group's public art curator Keith Watson said. "It signals how much the festival captivates visitors."

'Affinity' by Amigo & Amigo... globes of neurons and memories in the brain. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire 'Affinity' by Amigo & Amigo... globes of neurons and memories in the brain. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

It won over judges in 2019 with its themes shining a light on sustainability and waste reduction, brightly beating Portugal's Lisbon Under Stars and Sweden's Lights in Alingsås.

The annual lights festival brightens up the January gloom and attracts thousands of visitors to Docklands.

A curious Steele Paulich sneaks a closer look at Gali May Lucas's 'Absorbed' light installation. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire A curious Steele Paulich sneaks a closer look at Gali May Lucas's 'Absorbed' light installation. Picture: Matt Alexander/PA Wire

This year's festival with 25 world-beating installations runs until Saturday week, January 25, from 4pm to 10pm daily.

It has been alight with success on both the London and the European light festival calendars.

Nothing other cities have to offer seems to hold a candle to it.