'Candle to blame' for Isle of Dogs flat blaze
- Credit: Google
A candle is thought to have caused a fire to break out in a flat in Cubitt Town.
Part of a three-roomed flat on the ground floor of a residential block in Amsterdam Road was damaged by the blaze.
A man and two women left the building before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived and were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.
According to LFB investigators, a candle is thought to have caused the fire on December 29, which broke out just before 2am.
A spokesperson said: "Candles are one of the most common causes of fires in the home and you should be careful when using them.
“It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.
"We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips."
About 25 firefighters from Millwall, Poplar, Plaistow and Dowgate fire stations used four engines to get the fire under control by 2.40am.
Firefighters’ candle safety tips
- Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed.
- These items should always be held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.
- Keep them away from materials that might catch fire – that's things like curtains, furniture, clothes and hair.
- Be aware that tea lights get very hot and without proper holders can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath
- To avoid accidents keep candles and other naked flames out of reach of children and pets.