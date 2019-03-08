Pupils from Poplar school try out driverless pods in 'pioneering' study

Picture: AECOM Archant

Schoolchildren have tried pods which operate without a driver at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Schoolchildren from Manorfield Primary in Poplar took a ride in the pods as part of a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) day. Picture: AECOM Schoolchildren from Manorfield Primary in Poplar took a ride in the pods as part of a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) day. Picture: AECOM

Pupils from Manorfield Primary in Wyvis Street, Poplar, took a ride in the pods as part of a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) day.

The aim was to encourage the youngsters to explore the future of mobility.

Year 6 teacher, Ian Grills, said: "It was fantastic to see everyone so inspired to learn."

The trial is part of a research project paving the way for the use of connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) services at transport hubs, shopping centres, hospitals and airports.

With little research on how people interact with CAVs in public, members of the Capri consortium, led by engineering firm AECOM, will be surveying passengers.

AECOM's regional director, Nada Svilar, said: "It is great to get children involved in this pioneering research."

Lyn Garner from the London Legacy Development Corporation said: "This is an exciting opportunity to understand the implications of this new technology."