Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Police in witness appeal after passenger injured Poplar car crash

PUBLISHED: 14:42 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 31 January 2019

The crash happened in Poplar High Street last Friday. Pic: Google

The crash happened in Poplar High Street last Friday. Pic: Google

Archant

Police have made a witness appeal following a serious car crash in Poplar that has hospitalised a passenger.

A black Jeep and a white Volvo XC90, which were travelling in opposite directions , crashed passenger from in the middle of Poplar High Street at the junction with Cotton Street and Prestons Road, last Friday just before 12.30pm.

A passenger in the Jeep was taken to hospital where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Mark Aken 020 8597 4874 or via mark.aken@met.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively the can call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3065/25JAN19.

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Okolie to defend WBA strap against Miller

Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBA continental cruiserweight title on Saturday (pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Maguire-Drew loving being part of a tight-knit Orient family

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Wapping pass Cambridge tests for win double

Wapping sevenths (pic Iain McAuslan)

Police in witness appeal after passenger injured Poplar car crash

The crash happened in Poplar High Street last Friday. Pic: Google

Ground broken at 100 per cent social housing development in Stepney

Mayor John Biggs and Deputy Mayor of London James Murray with the groundbreaking spade. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists