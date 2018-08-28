Police in witness appeal after passenger injured Poplar car crash

The crash happened in Poplar High Street last Friday. Pic: Google Archant

Police have made a witness appeal following a serious car crash in Poplar that has hospitalised a passenger.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A black Jeep and a white Volvo XC90, which were travelling in opposite directions , crashed passenger from in the middle of Poplar High Street at the junction with Cotton Street and Prestons Road, last Friday just before 12.30pm.

A passenger in the Jeep was taken to hospital where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Mark Aken 020 8597 4874 or via mark.aken@met.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively the can call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3065/25JAN19.