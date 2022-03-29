Burdett Road was closed in both directions near the junction with St Paul's Way following the crash - Credit: Google

A woman was rushed to hospital after being freed from a car that overturned in a crash at Mile End this morning.

Met Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) shortly before 6.30am today - Tuesday, March 29 - to a collision at Burdett Road, near the junction with St Paul's Way.

Police say one vehicle had overturned at the scene, near Mile End Park.

A Met spokesperson said: "A woman, aged in her 20s, was extracted from the vehicle.

"She was assessed at the scene by medics and was taken by LAS to an east London hospital.

"Her condition is not thought to be life threatening."

No arrests have been made and police remain on scene.

**Warning** Due to a serious road collision we have had to close Burdett Road, both directions, near junction with St Paul’s Way. Please avoid area. — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) March 29, 2022

Burdett Road was closed in both directions following the crash and is expected to reopen shortly.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and provide the reference number 1132/29MAR.

Alternatively, to remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.