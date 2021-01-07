News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

First Covid vaccines in East End given to elderly in Stepney Green care home

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:00 PM January 7, 2021   
Elizabeth Whittaker, 84, gets her Covid jab

Elizabeth Whittaker, 84, has her Covid vaccination, saying she is anxious to hug her son again - Credit: Hawthorne Green Care Home

Pensioners welcomed in the New Year at a care home by getting one of the first Covid vaccines in east London.

Elizabeth Whittaker, 84, was one of those at the Hawthorn Green residential home in Stepney Green to be vaccinated.

“I wasn’t looking forward to having the jab,” Elizabeth admits. “But it will help us start getting our lives back to normal. I'm looking forward to hugging my son again.”

Elizabeth Whittaker in 2015 taking part in a storytime project at the care home

Elizabeth Whittaker in 2015 taking part in a 'story time' project at the care home when she was 79. - Credit: Hawthorn Green Care Home

The retired French-born air stewardess, who has lived at Hawthorn Green for seven years, will have her follow-up jab later this month.

The national roll-out programme has so far carried out 1,300,000 inoculations across the UK, the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

Care home manager Natasha Shillingford said: “We're grateful the local authorities worked to get this vaccine to the most vulnerable.”

Her staff joined in the vaccination programme and have also received Covid jabs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rotherhithe tunnel to close all next week for urgent repairs
  2. 2 Covid: School mourns sad loss of Marner Primary headteacher Nick Hague
  3. 3 'Vaccinate teachers so schools can reopen after lockdown' says Tower Hamlets mayor
  1. 4 Getting serious about misuse of laughing gas
  2. 5 Forward Conor Wilkinson insists Orient is the first club where he has felt at home
  3. 6 Police impose stop-and-search after East End street violence 
  4. 7 People's hero in Wapping honoured as British Citizen champion
  5. 8 Places of worship in east London agree to close
  6. 9 Group playing dominoes are toppled with fines for breaching Tier 4 in raid on Whitechapel restaurant
  7. 10 Gun seized after woman tells police she was threatened in Whitechapel

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Royal London Hospital in 'disaster medicine mode' as Covid cases climb

Thomas Hornall, Press Association

Logo Icon

Police on horseback chase knifeman in Bow

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient wait to see if they can keep loanees Akinola and Thomas

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon

A year to remember: Looking back at 2020 in Tower Hamlets

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus