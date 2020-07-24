Search

Who needs Tokyo when Bethnal Green care home has its own summer Olympics?

PUBLISHED: 17:21 24 July 2020

Duncan May... hoping to bring home

Duncan May... hoping to bring home "Tokyo" medals to Bethnal Green. Picture: Anchor

Anchor

Care home residents have found a way round having to miss the Tokyo Olympics that would have been staged this week which have been scratched by the global pandemic.

It's batty not having the 2020 Olympics... but one Silk Court resident is determined to swipe a trophy. Picture: AnchorIt's batty not having the 2020 Olympics... but one Silk Court resident is determined to swipe a trophy. Picture: Anchor

The folk at Bethnal Green’s Silk Court are competing with other care homes across the country in a “summer of sport” to pull in the trophies.

“Who needs Tokyo?” said 71-year-old Duncan May, who’s lived at Silk Court for nine years. “Silk Court will bring home the medals.”

You may also want to watch:

The residents have been taking on daily one-minute sporting challenges all this week in basketball, cricket, football, table tennis, golf and rugby with equipment specially adapted for those with dementia to take part.

Yes, even a walking frame won't stump this elderly bowler... Picture: AnchorYes, even a walking frame won't stump this elderly bowler... Picture: Anchor

Silk Court’s manager Renae Dixon said: “They’ve been disappointed that sports events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, so we decided to hold our own tournaments instead, to exercise bodies and minds and doing meaningful activities.”

The “summer of sport” organised by the Anchor not-for-profit care home group ends Sunday with a closing ceremony awarding trophies.

A special “tryathlon” is also being suggested by Silk Court residents’ families to do mat home such as milk carton weightlifting, toilet roll keepie-uppies and tea bag target practice!

Any videos of the home events posted on social media can be turned into an epic montage for the residents to watch later.

Channel 4 documentary explores Isle of Dogs life from perspective of children

Willow, nine, is one of the young people featured in the documentary. Picture: Channel 4

Jailed: Bethnal Green drug dealer who hid cocaine and heroin up his bum

Wasim Hussain, 21, of Roman Road, Bethnal Green, has been jailed for four and a half years. Picture: Essex Police

Snapped! Cyclist dumps bike and legs it after pedestrian, 72, is injured in Bow Road who later dies

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

Leyton Orient could face losing striker Ruel Sotiriou with plenty of interest

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Jailed: Bow paedophile who tried to arrange abuse while waiting to be deported from Australia after serving child sex offence sentence

Keith Banks was jailed for six years at Basildon Crown Court on July 15. Picture: Essex Police

