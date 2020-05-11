Coronavirus: ‘We’re working round-the-clock to get PPE to care workers’ Tower Hamlets mayor assures
PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 May 2020
LBTH
More than 150,000 items of protective equipment has arrived for frontline staff and care workers in the East End being distributed by Tower Hamlets Council for essential services.
The equipment is being delivered to all carers who have to visit people’s homes where the 6ft social distance can’t be maintained.
“There is concern about obtaining PPE following worries in recent weeks about stocks running out,” mayor John Biggs said. “But we are working round-the-clock to make sure those who need protective equipment get it.”
Nurses and care workers are now put on a fresh apron and gloves before entering someone’s home and remove it once they have leave. They may also wear a face mask or eye protection.
The council’s cabinet member for health, Cllr Amina Ali, said: “Protective wear is essential for those caring for our most vulnerable residents while keeping themselves safe. We are also helping other organisations struggling to get their own equipment. ”
There has been unprecedented demand for protective equipment during the emergency, but the council assures it is coping.
