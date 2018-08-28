Fire at underground parking lot destroys three cars

Three cars were destroyed in the fire. Pic: London Fire Brigade Archant

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fire at an underground parking lot that destroyed three cars.

A total of 25 firefighters and four engines attended the blaze at the site on Weatherley Close, Poplar, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The crew from Poplar, Millwall, Bethnal Green, and Shadwell stations tackled the fire from for almost 90 minutes before it was deemed under control at 5.10am.

Met Police and the London Fire Brigade are looking into the cause.