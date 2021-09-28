Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Isle of Dogs flat fire

Published: 6:08 PM September 28, 2021

Firefighters were called to a flat fire in Cassilis Road today (September 28) - Credit: Google

A woman was taken to hospital after a flat fire on the Isle of Dogs.

Six fire engines were called to the blaze at a five-storey block in Cassilis Road today (September 28) just after 1.15pm.

The woman left the affected flat on the fourth floor before firefighters arrived.

Station commander Stephen Irvine, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked quickly and efficiently to contain the fire to the room of origin.

"A woman left the property before crews arrived and was taken to hospital suffering smoke inhalation."

Crews from Whitechapel, Bethnal Green, Plaistow, Dowgate and East Greenwich fire stations brought the fire, which damaged part of the flat, under control by 2.35pm.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.