Search

Advanced search

Man found dead in Bow after falling ill

PUBLISHED: 15:59 11 March 2020

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been found dead at a house after falling ill.

You may also want to watch:

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called by paramedics at 12.46pm following reports of a man being taken unwell at the property in Caxton Grove, Bow, on Tuesday, March 10.

A Met spokeswoman said: 'The death is being treated as unexplained, but non-suspicious at this stage. His next of kin have been informed.'

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Most Read

Patient at The Royal London Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets increases to four

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Jailed: Man who fractured his wife’s skull in ‘traumatising’ hammer attack launched while she slept in their Isle of Dogs home

Vladislav Ravinskiy has been jailed for 10 years. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Patient at The Royal London Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets increases to four

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Jailed: Man who fractured his wife’s skull in ‘traumatising’ hammer attack launched while she slept in their Isle of Dogs home

Vladislav Ravinskiy has been jailed for 10 years. Picture: MPS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

McAnuff’s Orient future is in his own hands says boss Embleton

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Squash: Lobban shocks big Canary Wharf Classic crowd with win

Greg Lobban in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Man found dead in Bow after falling ill

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google

Women’s votes: 100 years for Millicent Fawcett’s fabled brooch to emerge

Millicent Fawcett's brooch with with its coat of arms with green, red and white gems in women's National Union movement colour scheme. Picture: Fawcett Society

Be ‘local by default’ if you want our cash, town halls tell contractors

Launching charter for town halls to commission 'local by default' contracts and hoping to sign up Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Locality
Drive 24