Man found dead in Bow after falling ill

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been found dead at a house after falling ill.

The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called by paramedics at 12.46pm following reports of a man being taken unwell at the property in Caxton Grove, Bow, on Tuesday, March 10.

A Met spokeswoman said: 'The death is being treated as unexplained, but non-suspicious at this stage. His next of kin have been informed.'

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.