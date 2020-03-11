Man found dead in Bow after falling ill
PUBLISHED: 15:59 11 March 2020
Archant
A man has been found dead at a house after falling ill.
The man, believed to be in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called by paramedics at 12.46pm following reports of a man being taken unwell at the property in Caxton Grove, Bow, on Tuesday, March 10.
A Met spokeswoman said: 'The death is being treated as unexplained, but non-suspicious at this stage. His next of kin have been informed.'
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.