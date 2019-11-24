Police release CCTV images after racially aggravated attack on DLR train between Limehouse and Shadwell

Picture: BTP

A rail staff member was attacked by three men after asking a passenger to take their feet off a seat on a DLR train.

Picture: BTP

British Transport Police (BTP) say a racially aggravated assault occurred around 8.30am on Sunday, November 24, between Limehouse and Shadwell stations.

The victim was assaulted after making the request then racially abused and attacked by the three men.

He suffered swelling and bruising to his head, shoulder and arm.

Picture: BTP

BTP have released CCTV images and ask anyone who recognises the men pictured to text 61016 or call 0800 405040 and quote reference number 192 of 24/11/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.