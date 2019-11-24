Search

Advanced search

Police release CCTV images after racially aggravated attack on DLR train between Limehouse and Shadwell

PUBLISHED: 18:36 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:36 05 December 2019

If you recognise this man, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405 040 and quoting reference number 192 of 24/11/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Picture: BTP

If you recognise this man, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405 040 and quoting reference number 192 of 24/11/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Picture: BTP

Archant

A rail staff member was attacked by three men after asking a passenger to take their feet off a seat on a DLR train.

Anyone who recognises these men is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 405040 and quote reference number 192 of 24/11/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Picture: BTPAnyone who recognises these men is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 405040 and quote reference number 192 of 24/11/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Picture: BTP

British Transport Police (BTP) say a racially aggravated assault occurred around 8.30am on Sunday, November 24, between Limehouse and Shadwell stations.

You may also want to watch:

The victim was assaulted after making the request then racially abused and attacked by the three men.

He suffered swelling and bruising to his head, shoulder and arm.

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a racially aggravated assault on a Docklands Light Railway train between Limehouse and Shadwell. Picture: BTPBritish Transport Police have released CCTV images after a racially aggravated assault on a Docklands Light Railway train between Limehouse and Shadwell. Picture: BTP

BTP have released CCTV images and ask anyone who recognises the men pictured to text 61016 or call 0800 405040 and quote reference number 192 of 24/11/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after traffic crash: driver critically injured

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

‘Boutique hotel’ scheme to replace Whitechapel Bell Foundry is halted by Secretary of State

The Queen on an historic visit to see the workings of the Whitechapel bell foundry on March 25, 2009. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

‘You can almost taste it’: Air pollution hotspots in Tower Hamlets revealed

Dozens of locations in Tower Hamlets breached air quality safe limits in 2018. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after traffic crash: driver critically injured

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

‘Boutique hotel’ scheme to replace Whitechapel Bell Foundry is halted by Secretary of State

The Queen on an historic visit to see the workings of the Whitechapel bell foundry on March 25, 2009. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

‘You can almost taste it’: Air pollution hotspots in Tower Hamlets revealed

Dozens of locations in Tower Hamlets breached air quality safe limits in 2018. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hockey: East London women keep pace at top

East London's women are sponsored by the Rebuild Sports Clinic

Wapping’s men bounce back to maintain lead at top, as women stay in pole position

Wapping's men attack (pic James Budgen)

Orient coach Embleton delighted with performance despite crashing out of Trophy

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year

Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Police release CCTV images after racially aggravated attack on DLR train between Limehouse and Shadwell

If you recognise this man, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405 040 and quoting reference number 192 of 24/11/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Picture: BTP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists