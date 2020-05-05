Search

Advanced search

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 May 2020

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Archant

A highly respected 100-year-old has taken to his garden in Bow to raise money for Covid-19 victims amid lockdown restrictions and while fasting for the religious festival of Ramadan.

Dabirul Islam Choudhury was inspired by the efforts of fellow 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Channel SDabirul Islam Choudhury was inspired by the efforts of fellow 100-year-old Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Channel S

Dabirul Islam Choudhury is raising money for those affected by the virus in the UK and Bangladesh by walking laps of his community garden.

Inspired by British Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old began walking 100 laps of the 80-metre garden on April 26 to raise £1,000 - but hit the target within hours.

Since then Mr Choudhury’s JustGiving page has raised more than £60,000 for the Ramadan Family Commitment (RFC) Covid-19 crisis initiative, run by British-Bangladeshi television broadcaster Channel S.

He plans to continue fundraising for the entire month of Ramadan, which takes place this year from April 23 to May 23, while continuing to observe religious fasting.

The RFC initiative raises money for vulnerable individuals during the 30-day period, which is observed by Muslims worldwide as a time of prayer, reflection and community.

Mr Choudhury is “one of the highest respected individuals” in his community and fundraisers said his involvement in the RFC has been inspiring.

“As an individual he is very bright and very bubbly, full of life,” said Farhan Musad Khan, project lead for RFC.

You may also want to watch:

“We like to invite people who have got a legacy, who have contributed a lot, who are inspiring and Mr Dabirul Choudhury is one of the highest respected individuals in our community.

“He has a huge following within his family, friends and religious community.”

Mr Choudhury was born on January 1 1920 in British Assam, now modern-day Bangladesh, and moved to London to study English literature in 1957.

He became a community leader in St Albans and has been responsible for many community and fundraising projects over the years.

He is also an accomplished poet and has published thousands of his own poems.

His son, Atique Choudhury, told BBC London: “When we started, we started at a small pace but he’s been increasing his number of laps he’s doing.

“The problem we have is that we have to try and stop him because he wants to carry on.”

He added that his father’s fundraising is crucial to help vulnerable people in other countries.

“In places like Bangladesh, which is where this charity is going to as well, if people aren’t working for a week or two weeks ... they’re starving,” he said.

Donations can be made https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dabirul-islam-choudhury?fbclid=IwAR3uEnYh nP7DxTmeV7KEvMH9JgxC-fCrZ_D3ZmFkfl-o4XqH-liEJmXsfps

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Coronavirus: England men make ‘significant donation’ to NHS

England players (left to right, top to bottom) Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho prior to their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro at Wembley

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘could lose £380million’ says ECB chief

Andrew Strauss (left) with ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison during a photocall to unveil him as the new Director of England Cricket, at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2015

West Ham defender Fredericks using pandemic to recover from injury

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton

Coronavirus: Rugby postponement into 2021 would be ‘catastrophic’

England and Wales line up for the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium
Drive 24