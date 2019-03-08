Search

Rush hour chaos as Central line suspended

PUBLISHED: 17:45 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 15 October 2019

The Central line has been hit by severe delays. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Rush hour commuters are facing severe delays on the Central line currently.

There is severe disruption on the entire line, after service was suspended between Marble Arch and White City due to a faulty train at Notting Hill Gate earlier.

The faulty train has now been moved and service has resumed but with severe delays.

Disruptions have been affecting the line for around two hours.

Tickets are valid on buses as well as Greater Anglia, Chiltern Railways and TfL Rail services.

