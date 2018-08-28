Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Planned Central line strike is called off

PUBLISHED: 15:53 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:58 20 December 2018

The strike was set to begin on the Central line tomorrow evening. Picture: Mike Brooke

The strike was set to begin on the Central line tomorrow evening. Picture: Mike Brooke

Archant

A planned strike on the Central line which would have caused disruption for partygoers and Christmas shoppers this weekend has been called off.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out for six hours from 8pm on Friday evening and again for most of Saturday.

The union announced it was suspending the strikes following two days of talks at conciliation service Acas.

The RMT accused London Underground of 10 months of “mismanagement” that had led to a deterioration in industrial relations.

The strike was called following the sacking of a worker who failed a random drugs test, as well as a breakdown in industrial relations.

But the union warned that if further “substantial” progress is not made in a number of areas, there will be industrial action in the new year.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths

Police reveal FOUR people were injured in knife attack inside two health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman assaulted after defending Stevenage bus driver from vile passenger

Police are investigating after Sarah-Louise Sheehan was assaulted after getting off the bus near the shops in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

London Pulse eager to start Super League campaign well following pre-season success

Jas Odeogberin in action for London Pulse (Pic: Marc Morris)

O’s winger expecting positive reaction to recent league loss

Leyton Orient midfielder James Brophy (right) is congratulated on his goal against Beaconsfield Town by Craig Clay (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists