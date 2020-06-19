Funding boosts for charities supporting vulnerable Tower Hamlets children

More young people affected by or at risk of abuse in Tower Hamlets will receive support after two charities received funding from BBC Children in Need.

Isle of Dogs organisation Streets of Growth received a three-year grant of £65,727 to provide group work and one-to-one sessions for young girls at risk of abuse and living in deprivation.

The funding will help to improve participants’ emotional wellbeing, help to build positive relationships and improve life skills.

Hestia will use a three-year grant of £119,085 to support young people affected by domestic abuse and help them to build confidence, develop positive family relationships and improve their mental wellbeing.

Hestia director of fundraising and communications Jo Tilley-Riley said: “This funding will allow us to continue supporting families and vulnerable children to recover from the trauma of domestic abuse.”