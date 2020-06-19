Search

Funding boosts for charities supporting vulnerable Tower Hamlets children

PUBLISHED: 10:01 19 June 2020

More young people affected by or at risk of abuse in Tower Hamlets will receive support after two charities received funding from BBC Children in Need.

Isle of Dogs organisation Streets of Growth received a three-year grant of £65,727 to provide group work and one-to-one sessions for young girls at risk of abuse and living in deprivation.

The funding will help to improve participants’ emotional wellbeing, help to build positive relationships and improve life skills.

Hestia will use a three-year grant of £119,085 to support young people affected by domestic abuse and help them to build confidence, develop positive family relationships and improve their mental wellbeing.

Hestia director of fundraising and communications Jo Tilley-Riley said: “This funding will allow us to continue supporting families and vulnerable children to recover from the trauma of domestic abuse.”

Police stop suspected 'child sex party' at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Foundation named after slave trader Sir John Cass to change its name after 300 years

A foundation named after a slave trader is to change its name. Sir John Cass's Foundation announced the move today (June 16). Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets death toll among highest in the country

Deaths from Covid-19 in Brent highest rates in the country. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

