Search

Advanced search

Video

Team of Tower Hamlets women walking step marathon to support new mums

PUBLISHED: 17:09 01 July 2020

Volunteer Annika out walking with her daughter and dog. Annika is also doing an individual marathon, walking an additional 62,926 steps on top of her share of the group effort. Picture: Social Action for Health

Volunteer Annika out walking with her daughter and dog. Annika is also doing an individual marathon, walking an additional 62,926 steps on top of her share of the group effort. Picture: Social Action for Health

Archant

Ten women from Tower Hamlets are walking a step marathon to raise £5,000 for Social Action for Health (SAfH), a charity that supports isolated parents in the borough.

The east London charity already supports 15 mothers through its SureSteps scheme, with the fundraiser designed to help reach 15 more.

With over £3,000 already secured, the team aim to smash the £5,000 target by walking a combined 62,926 steps - the number the average woman takes when running a marathon.

Ceri Durham, the charity’s head of services and organisational development, told of the importance of this scheme, saying: “If we can look after parents, then they can look after everyone else. The beauty of SureSteps lies in its simplicity — we want to empower mothers by giving them emotional and practical support.”

Stretched resources dictate that the charity currently has to turn away referrals, particularly serious given the level of local need.

Ceri Durham, the charity's head of services and organisational development, is also taking part in the step marathon, which aims to raise the £5,000 needed to support more local mothers. Picture: Social Action for HealthCeri Durham, the charity's head of services and organisational development, is also taking part in the step marathon, which aims to raise the £5,000 needed to support more local mothers. Picture: Social Action for Health

This is something Ceri — a former commercial solicitor and mother-of-three — is acutely aware of, with the £5,000 earmarked to train up to ten new volunteers.

Anna, a parent with multiple sclerosis, said the scheme has been invaluable.

She said: “I have some issues with my mobility, and I was really nervous about going to baby classes. I think even if you’re not disabled, they’re a bit stressful at first.

“My volunteer has been absolutely amazing. Pre-pandemic she came with me to baby classes and supported me with anything I need. I didn’t even need to tell her; she just instinctively knew how to help me.

“She’s a local mother too, very natural, very thoughtful, very caring and just very good at what she does.”

This goes to the heart of why SureSteps is so crucial and Ceri simply wants to be able to help other mums in Anna’s position.

The marathon itself is already underway, with the group each sending their daily steps to be collated.

One participant is even walking an additional marathon on top of doing her share of the group effort.

A buoyed Ceri hopes that they will raise the money needed to support more mothers, particularly at this time of crisis when they need it most.

To donate, visit avivacommunityfund.co.uk/sure-steps

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Burst water main causes extensive flooding in Whitechapel Road

A building under refurbishment in Whitechapel was flooded to a depth of around two metres earlier today, with London Fire Brigade called to the scene. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Most Read

£5m car smugglers jailed as police seize stolen Mercs and BMWs being shipped to Cyprus

Stolen £40k Mercedes about to be smugglerd to Cyprus... nabbed by police instead. Picture: City of London Police

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

Council staff to strike during pandemic as talks with Tower Hamlets break down over ‘4,000 sackings’

Postponed Tower Hamlets workers' strike to go ahead on July 6. Picture: Mike Brooke

Burst water main causes extensive flooding in Whitechapel Road

A building under refurbishment in Whitechapel was flooded to a depth of around two metres earlier today, with London Fire Brigade called to the scene. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Striking problems for West Ham United

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring against Southampton at London Stadium

British Gymnastics announces ‘Step Forward Plan’ for sporting community

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

Striker Harrold discusses struggles of first season after joining Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient forward Matt Harrold does his best to get past a Solihull Moors defender (pic: Simon O'Connor),

Relegation battle will go to the wire claims boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Team of Tower Hamlets women walking step marathon to support new mums

Volunteer Annika out walking with her daughter and dog. Annika is also doing an individual marathon, walking an additional 62,926 steps on top of her share of the group effort. Picture: Social Action for Health