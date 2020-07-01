Video

Team of Tower Hamlets women walking step marathon to support new mums

Volunteer Annika out walking with her daughter and dog. Annika is also doing an individual marathon, walking an additional 62,926 steps on top of her share of the group effort. Picture: Social Action for Health Archant

Ten women from Tower Hamlets are walking a step marathon to raise £5,000 for Social Action for Health (SAfH), a charity that supports isolated parents in the borough.

The east London charity already supports 15 mothers through its SureSteps scheme, with the fundraiser designed to help reach 15 more.

With over £3,000 already secured, the team aim to smash the £5,000 target by walking a combined 62,926 steps - the number the average woman takes when running a marathon.

Ceri Durham, the charity’s head of services and organisational development, told of the importance of this scheme, saying: “If we can look after parents, then they can look after everyone else. The beauty of SureSteps lies in its simplicity — we want to empower mothers by giving them emotional and practical support.”

Stretched resources dictate that the charity currently has to turn away referrals, particularly serious given the level of local need.

This is something Ceri — a former commercial solicitor and mother-of-three — is acutely aware of, with the £5,000 earmarked to train up to ten new volunteers.

Anna, a parent with multiple sclerosis, said the scheme has been invaluable.

She said: “I have some issues with my mobility, and I was really nervous about going to baby classes. I think even if you’re not disabled, they’re a bit stressful at first.

“My volunteer has been absolutely amazing. Pre-pandemic she came with me to baby classes and supported me with anything I need. I didn’t even need to tell her; she just instinctively knew how to help me.

“She’s a local mother too, very natural, very thoughtful, very caring and just very good at what she does.”

This goes to the heart of why SureSteps is so crucial and Ceri simply wants to be able to help other mums in Anna’s position.

The marathon itself is already underway, with the group each sending their daily steps to be collated.

One participant is even walking an additional marathon on top of doing her share of the group effort.

A buoyed Ceri hopes that they will raise the money needed to support more mothers, particularly at this time of crisis when they need it most.

To donate, visit avivacommunityfund.co.uk/sure-steps