Vulnerable families receive pre-cooked meals donated to Bow charity
PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 May 2020
Vulnerable children and families supported by a charity in Bow received tasty food parcels donated by a UK Pakistani restaurant chain.
Barnardo’s distributed 25 pre-cooked meals from Spice Village to families from its Bow Nursery who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Spice Village donated a total of 100 food parcels to the charity, which were shared across its four services in east London.
Each parcel arrived hot at lunchtime and were suitable to be re-heated for evening meals.
The Bow nursery supports some of the poorest families and is currently looking after children of keyworkers.
Barnardo’s London director Lynn Gradwell said: “The food parcels were given to some of our most vulnerable families, which include nursery-aged children whose parents are frontline keyworkers, young carers and parents whose children have disabilities.”
Visit barnardos.org.uk/coronavirus-crisis-appeal to donate to the Barnardo’s coronavirus appeal.
