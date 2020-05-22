Vulnerable families receive pre-cooked meals donated to Bow charity

Staff at Barnardo's Bow Nursery recieve food parcels from Spice Village. Picture: Barnardo's Archant

Vulnerable children and families supported by a charity in Bow received tasty food parcels donated by a UK Pakistani restaurant chain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barnardo’s distributed 25 pre-cooked meals from Spice Village to families from its Bow Nursery who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spice Village donated a total of 100 food parcels to the charity, which were shared across its four services in east London.

You may also want to watch:

Each parcel arrived hot at lunchtime and were suitable to be re-heated for evening meals.

The Bow nursery supports some of the poorest families and is currently looking after children of keyworkers.

Barnardo’s London director Lynn Gradwell said: “The food parcels were given to some of our most vulnerable families, which include nursery-aged children whose parents are frontline keyworkers, young carers and parents whose children have disabilities.”

Visit barnardos.org.uk/coronavirus-crisis-appeal to donate to the Barnardo’s coronavirus appeal.