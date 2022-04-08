Updated
900 evacuated in 'chemical incident' at Canary Wharf health club
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Nine hundred people were evacuated during a "chemical incident" at a health club in Canary Wharf this morning.
Firefighters were called to a reported smell of chemicals at the club on Cabot Square shortly after 9am on Friday (April 8).
A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson said: "A mix of chemicals had caused high levels of fumes and vapour in the building."
One man and one woman were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.
Station Commander Dave Hill, who was at the scene, said: “Crews carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.
"Firefighters ventilated the building and monitored the levels of fumes until there were no elevated readings.
“Around 900 people were evacuated from the building and a 25m cordon was put in place as a precaution."
The incident was over for firefighters by 12.24pm, LFB said.