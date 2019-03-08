Search

Hazardous chemical spillage emergency at Queen Mary University of London's Mile End campus

PUBLISHED: 18:43 09 July 2019

Fire brigade deal with chemical spillage emergency at Queen Mary University of London lab in Mile End. Picture: Google

Fire brigade deal with chemical spillage emergency at Queen Mary University of London lab in Mile End. Picture: Google

Google

Students and staff evacuated part of Queen Mary University campus in Mile End this-afternoon after a serious chemical spillage.

Emergency fire crews were called in when a litre of hazardous ammonium hydrate leaked from a first floor science research lab.

Crews wearing hazard safety suites and breathing apparatus managed to remove the spilled chemical, then made a sweep of the Bancroft Road campus area at to make sure it was safe. No high levels of chemical fumes in the air were recorded, the fire brigade confirmed.

Fire crews hosed down the area as a safety precaution while paramedics were on standby. But there were no reported casualties.

