Child taken to hospital after falling from block of flats in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 20:54 27 July 2020

Police were called to East India Dock Road. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Police were called to East India Dock Road. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A child has been taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats in Poplar.

Police were called to East India Dock Road after the youngster - thought to be a toddler - fell from height from the block shortly before 7pm today (Monday, July 27).

The child’s condition is not known and no arrests have been made.

East India Dock Road is closed between Chrisp Street and Newby Place, near All Saints DLR station, while emergency services are at the scene.

Tower Hamlets Police have asked for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to call police on 101, quoting ref CAD 6419/27 July.

