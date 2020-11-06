Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse, releases new live-recorded children’s shows to watch at home

The House That Jackson Built is for ages four to 10 and is being shown at 11am on Saturday, November 28. Picture: Stephen Beeny Archant

Children’s theatre specialists Half Moon Theatre are putting the family sofa in the front row with new digital productions of Paper Aeroplane and The House That Jackson Built.

The shows were recorded live at the theatre in White Horse Road, Limehouse, over the past few months and professionally filmed and edited.

The productions form part of Half Moon’s autumn season of work for young people and are free to watch, though donations are being encouraged.

Every two weeks Half Moon will release a new production, with screening tickets giving access to the production for seven days.

Closed captions and a sign language interpreted film of the shows are available.

Audiences will also be sent a series of accompanying online workshop activities to take part in after watching the shows.

Paper Aeroplane, screening at 11am on Saturday, November 14, was developed with children who have shared their experiences of losing loved ones.

The show, by Lots of Odds and presented by Half Moon, is for ages three to seven and sensitively explores loss and bereavement.

The House That Jackson Built is for ages four to 10 and is being shown at 11am on Saturday, November 28.

Celebrating books and the joy of reading, this magical spoken word theatre show, by Justin Coe delights in family, recycling and the power of imagination.

Chris Elwell, director of Half Moon, said: “If audiences are unable to come to Half Moon, then we are thrilled that we can come to them with these new productions, filmed over the last few months at Half Moon Theatre.

“In these difficult and uncertain times these new live-recorded shows offer young people the opportunity to journey into new worlds and experience the power of theatre, from the comfort of their own homes.”

Half Moon’s digital season of work was made possible by funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, distributed by City Bridge Trust through the London Community Response Fund.

To watch the shows, book a ticket from the website and the link to watch the show will be emailed to everyone 30 minutes before the show time. The video will be available to watch for seven days as many times as they like .