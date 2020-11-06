Search

Advanced search

Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse, releases new live-recorded children’s shows to watch at home

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 November 2020

The House That Jackson Built is for ages four to 10 and is being shown at 11am on Saturday, November 28. Picture: Stephen Beeny

The House That Jackson Built is for ages four to 10 and is being shown at 11am on Saturday, November 28. Picture: Stephen Beeny

Archant

Children’s theatre specialists Half Moon Theatre are putting the family sofa in the front row with new digital productions of Paper Aeroplane and The House That Jackson Built.

The shows were recorded live at the theatre in White Horse Road, Limehouse, over the past few months and professionally filmed and edited.

The productions form part of Half Moon’s autumn season of work for young people and are free to watch, though donations are being encouraged.

Every two weeks Half Moon will release a new production, with screening tickets giving access to the production for seven days.

Closed captions and a sign language interpreted film of the shows are available.

Audiences will also be sent a series of accompanying online workshop activities to take part in after watching the shows.

You may also want to watch:

Paper Aeroplane, screening at 11am on Saturday, November 14, was developed with children who have shared their experiences of losing loved ones.

The show, by Lots of Odds and presented by Half Moon, is for ages three to seven and sensitively explores loss and bereavement.

The House That Jackson Built is for ages four to 10 and is being shown at 11am on Saturday, November 28.

Celebrating books and the joy of reading, this magical spoken word theatre show, by Justin Coe delights in family, recycling and the power of imagination.

Chris Elwell, director of Half Moon, said: “If audiences are unable to come to Half Moon, then we are thrilled that we can come to them with these new productions, filmed over the last few months at Half Moon Theatre.

“In these difficult and uncertain times these new live-recorded shows offer young people the opportunity to journey into new worlds and experience the power of theatre, from the comfort of their own homes.”

Half Moon’s digital season of work was made possible by funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, distributed by City Bridge Trust through the London Community Response Fund.

To watch the shows, book a ticket from the website and the link to watch the show will be emailed to everyone 30 minutes before the show time. The video will be available to watch for seven days as many times as they like .

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police bust music rave at Poplar packed with 1,000 people and 3 other east London events

1,000 ravers caught in Saturday night illegal gathering in Poplar. Picture: Met Police

Storyteller keeping arts alive in east London is chosen for National Lottery exhibition

Shamim Azad...

Gun, drugs and machete recovered and 46 arrests in police crackdown on violenece

Police from Tower Hamlets joined Operation Aldrin, a four-day crackdown on violence which led to 46 arrests. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Drugs haul dumped in Thames fished out of by river patrol after police chase

Fishing in the Thames for heroin and cocaine... River patrol from Wapping joins Met Police drugs op. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police bust music rave at Poplar packed with 1,000 people and 3 other east London events

1,000 ravers caught in Saturday night illegal gathering in Poplar. Picture: Met Police

Storyteller keeping arts alive in east London is chosen for National Lottery exhibition

Shamim Azad...

Gun, drugs and machete recovered and 46 arrests in police crackdown on violenece

Police from Tower Hamlets joined Operation Aldrin, a four-day crackdown on violence which led to 46 arrests. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

Drugs haul dumped in Thames fished out of by river patrol after police chase

Fishing in the Thames for heroin and cocaine... River patrol from Wapping joins Met Police drugs op. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse, releases new live-recorded children’s shows to watch at home

The House That Jackson Built is for ages four to 10 and is being shown at 11am on Saturday, November 28. Picture: Stephen Beeny

Why a career in social care is so rewarding and worthwhile

A BETTER FUTURE: Nursing and social care careers are demanding but worthwhile Picture: contributed

Leyton Orient boss Embleton looking forward to FA Cup clash with Newport County

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Shop Local: Canary Wharf cafe owner reveals impact of lockdown on trade

Linda Cross outside Vesuvio Cafe. Picture: Olive Enokido-Lineham

‘Extend Brick Lane to Whitechapel Road’ plan by Tower Hamlets Council

Whitechapel's Osborn Street... Tower Hamlets Council wants this bit renamed 'Lower Brick Lane'. Picture: LBTH