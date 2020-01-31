Search

Chinese New Year celebrations in Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 February 2020

A traditional lion dance is among the activities taking place to celebrate Chinese New Year. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Activities will be held across Tower Hamlets to welcome in the Chinese New Year.

The council is supporting a variety of free family friendly events across the borough to celebrate the year of the rat.

Events are set to include a Chinese calligraphy writing stall, a children's water painting workshop, a lion dance performance, martial arts and traditional dance performances, craft workshops, storytelling and fundraising stalls selling Chinese New Year goods.

The activities will run on Saturday, February 1 at the Idea Store in Chrisp Street and on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9 at the Museum of London Docklands.

All three sessions start at 11.30am and run until 4pm.

These Lunar New Year celebrations are being delivered by the council in partnership with the Chinese Association of Tower Hamlets.

For more details about the activities visit towerhamletsarts.org.uk

