Plans to regenerate Chrisp Street Market move forward as council grants CPO

Published: 5:00 PM February 8, 2021

A Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) has been granted to allow all the land relevant to the Chrisp Street Market regeneration project to be purchased. - Credit: Google Maps

The regeneration of Chrisp Street has moved a step closer after the council made an order allowing it to acquire the outstanding land needed.

Tower Hamlets Council made a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) on February 2, , applicable to all land on the Poplar site for which a voluntary purchase hasn't been agreed.

The proposed CPO covers an area bordering Cordelia Street, Chrisp Street (including the Co-op car park), East India Dock Road and Kerbey Street.

Should the order be verified by the secretary of state, regeneration plans can proceed as planning permission has already been granted.

It's been a long journey to reach this stage, with the proposal first mooted 11 years ago.

October 7, 2009

Plans to regenerate Chrisp Street were first put forward at a cabinet meeting, in response to research undertaken by housing association Poplar HARCA the previous year.

July 24, 2018

The council considered the planning application devised in partnership by Poplar HARCA and Chrisp Street Developments Limited (a subsidiary of Telford Homes).

Its key aspects were outlined as follows:

- The demolition of existing buildings with the exception of the Festival of Britain buildings, Clock Tower and Idea Store

- The construction of 19 new buildings ranging from three to 25 storeys

- The provision of 643 homes (including re-provision of 124 affordable homes)

- Enhancement of the existing market space (including a number of separate enhancing measures)

An executed CPO was shown as being central to the application; the council agreed to grant planning permission (subject to all legal obligations being met).

September 26, 2018

One of those obligations involved demonstrating that a CPO is legal in the circumstances, an issue considered in a cabinet meeting on this date.

A CPO cannot simply be imposed; the council must prove under planning law that it thinks the acquisition will "facilitate the carrying out of development or redevelopment or improvement on or in relation to the land".

To prove this it must show that the redevelopment in question will "contribute to the promotion or improvement of the economic, social or environmental well-being of the area".

Alongside seeking approval of the CPO, the report outlined plans to retain the market itself under continued council management.

It also listed the properties - both residential and commercial - that may be subject to a CPO, with those n Cordelia Street, Vesey Path, East India Dock Road, Kerbey Street and Market Square featuring.

The report's recommendations were agreed, making the imposition of a CPO legally viable.

March 25, 2019

Planning permission was officially granted after the conditions imposed in July 2018 were met.

February 2, 2021

The CPO was made which allows regeneration plans to proceed.

In justifying the order, the council argues that the number of properties involved means it's unlikely the developers "will be able to acquire all necessary interests by agreement within a reasonable timescale".

To continue down this route would put the "timely delivery of the scheme and its benefits at risk"; the CPO, conversely, will "enable the redevelopment to take place in accordance with a managed programme".

The main elements of the finalised CPO are:

- 212 homes forming part of the Lansbury (South) Estate (this consists of 169 to be demolished)

- A 100-pitch street market

- A lock up premises and associated WC and service block

- A total of 68 small to medium sized commercial units providing a range of retail, café, food

- Four larger business units, principally the bank, post office, and two major supermarkets

The Festival of Britain homes (Nos 40 – 84 (Even) Kerbey Street, Nos 26 – 50 Market Way and Nos 1 – 7 Market Square) are to be kept alongside the Festival Inn and the Clock Tower.

Next Steps

Subject to secretary of state approval, the development is now set to continue in two phases.

Enabling works will begin in March, with phase 1 (North Side) to begin in August.

Phase 2 will begin in June 2023, with an aimed completion date of May 2027.

Full details of each phase can be found by visiting this link.































