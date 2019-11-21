Search

Christmas appeal to shoppers: Buy a little extra food to donate at the checkout for those in need

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 November 2019

Annual appeal for supermarket shoppers to donate food to charity. Picture: Tesco

Annual appeal for supermarket shoppers to donate food to charity. Picture: Tesco

Tesco

Shoppers are being urged to help people in need this Christmas by donating food at their high street supermarket check-out.

Supermarket manager Chris Foster sorts through shoppers' food donations at his Tesco store. Picture: TescoSupermarket manager Chris Foster sorts through shoppers' food donations at his Tesco store. Picture: Tesco

They can gift long-life products from their shopping at Tesco's collection points to charities like Trussell Trust and FareShare for families in poverty.

"We'll top up what shoppers give with an extra 20 per cent," the supermarket chain's Christine Heffernan promised. "These donations make a real difference to people who need that little extra help at Christmas, at a time of crisis."

Trussell Trust food banks make up parcels for families who don't have enough money coming in to cover essentials, while FareShare distributes to charities and community groups that provide meals for isolated pensioners and people in homeless shelters.

Trussell Trust's Annette Smith said: "No-one should need a food bank, but more people are referred to us for help at Christmas to make sure food is there for anyone who needs it."

The collection for long-life food products runs until this Saturday, November 23, at Tesco check-outs.

Their Bromley-by-Bow store also ran a fresh food project in 2016 for charities to collect surplus produce rather than having it thrown out at the end of the day. There was enough fruit and vegetables, bread, meat, cheese and ready-to-eat products from the one store to make up 32,000 meals in just 12 months.

