Bees making sweet Christmas profits selling their Shoreditch honey is no sting

Busy bees getting their honey ready on a rooftop in Shoreditch for the Christmas market. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello Luigia Minichiello FREE EDITORIAL PROMO

Designer-makers are staging a two-day Christmas market where even the humble bumble bee is setting up a stall for its "locally sourced" honey.

Paul Webb (left) and business partner Chris Barnes who started their Black Bee rooftop farming in Shoreditch. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello Paul Webb (left) and business partner Chris Barnes who started their Black Bee rooftop farming in Shoreditch. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

Members of East End Trades Guild are among entrepreneurs selling home-produce, running workshops and putting on street theatre and live music by the Blackwall Tunnel on the Greenwich Peninsula on December 7 and 8.

One east London trader is Chris Barnes who runs Black Bee in Shoreditch producing unpasteurised honey while supporting British bees and their keepers.

"This is a chance to speak to people about the importance of bees," he said. "Many have only ever tried supermarket honey which is almost exclusively imports and doesn't taste the same. But people like to support local business."

'Alternative' Christmas tree... rainbow market entrance designed by Tatty Devine jewellers in Brick Lane. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello 'Alternative' Christmas tree... rainbow market entrance designed by Tatty Devine jewellers in Brick Lane. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

The honey is one of many products going on sale, as well as fashion and homewares.

The market entrance is an "alternative Christmas tree" rainbow arch being created by jewellery designer Tatty Devine at her Brick Lane studio.

Entertainment being laid on by the traders includes brass band, Gospel choir, curling, giant snow globes and a disco bingo.

Market stall ready for Christmas pudding rush... Picture source: Luigia Minichiello Market stall ready for Christmas pudding rush... Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

Workshops being staged show how to personalise gifts, create sustainable natural wreaths and make Christmas cards. Even Santa has a workshop run by his elves.

The market on December 7 and 8 runs 11-7pm at The Tide on the Greenwich Peninsula.