Bees making sweet Christmas profits selling their Shoreditch honey is no sting
PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 27 November 2019
Luigia Minichiello FREE EDITORIAL PROMO
Designer-makers are staging a two-day Christmas market where even the humble bumble bee is setting up a stall for its "locally sourced" honey.
Members of East End Trades Guild are among entrepreneurs selling home-produce, running workshops and putting on street theatre and live music by the Blackwall Tunnel on the Greenwich Peninsula on December 7 and 8.
One east London trader is Chris Barnes who runs Black Bee in Shoreditch producing unpasteurised honey while supporting British bees and their keepers.
"This is a chance to speak to people about the importance of bees," he said. "Many have only ever tried supermarket honey which is almost exclusively imports and doesn't taste the same. But people like to support local business."
The honey is one of many products going on sale, as well as fashion and homewares.
The market entrance is an "alternative Christmas tree" rainbow arch being created by jewellery designer Tatty Devine at her Brick Lane studio.
Entertainment being laid on by the traders includes brass band, Gospel choir, curling, giant snow globes and a disco bingo.
Workshops being staged show how to personalise gifts, create sustainable natural wreaths and make Christmas cards. Even Santa has a workshop run by his elves.
The market on December 7 and 8 runs 11-7pm at The Tide on the Greenwich Peninsula.