Search

Advanced search

Bees making sweet Christmas profits selling their Shoreditch honey is no sting

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 27 November 2019

Busy bees getting their honey ready on a rooftop in Shoreditch for the Christmas market. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

Busy bees getting their honey ready on a rooftop in Shoreditch for the Christmas market. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

Luigia Minichiello FREE EDITORIAL PROMO

Designer-makers are staging a two-day Christmas market where even the humble bumble bee is setting up a stall for its "locally sourced" honey.

Paul Webb (left) and business partner Chris Barnes who started their Black Bee rooftop farming in Shoreditch. Picture source: Luigia MinichielloPaul Webb (left) and business partner Chris Barnes who started their Black Bee rooftop farming in Shoreditch. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

Members of East End Trades Guild are among entrepreneurs selling home-produce, running workshops and putting on street theatre and live music by the Blackwall Tunnel on the Greenwich Peninsula on December 7 and 8.

One east London trader is Chris Barnes who runs Black Bee in Shoreditch producing unpasteurised honey while supporting British bees and their keepers.

"This is a chance to speak to people about the importance of bees," he said. "Many have only ever tried supermarket honey which is almost exclusively imports and doesn't taste the same. But people like to support local business."

'Alternative' Christmas tree... rainbow market entrance designed by Tatty Devine jewellers in Brick Lane. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello'Alternative' Christmas tree... rainbow market entrance designed by Tatty Devine jewellers in Brick Lane. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

The honey is one of many products going on sale, as well as fashion and homewares.

The market entrance is an "alternative Christmas tree" rainbow arch being created by jewellery designer Tatty Devine at her Brick Lane studio.

Entertainment being laid on by the traders includes brass band, Gospel choir, curling, giant snow globes and a disco bingo.

Market stall ready for Christmas pudding rush... Picture source: Luigia MinichielloMarket stall ready for Christmas pudding rush... Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

Workshops being staged show how to personalise gifts, create sustainable natural wreaths and make Christmas cards. Even Santa has a workshop run by his elves.

The market on December 7 and 8 runs 11-7pm at The Tide on the Greenwich Peninsula.

Most Read

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Children at Poplar’s Mayflower Primary ‘top in the country’ for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke

Murder hunt after Stepney shooting in Nelson Street as police appeal for witnesses

Police murder hunt as man shot in Stepney dies 48 hour later. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Children at Poplar’s Mayflower Primary ‘top in the country’ for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke

Murder hunt after Stepney shooting in Nelson Street as police appeal for witnesses

Police murder hunt as man shot in Stepney dies 48 hour later. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Bees making sweet Christmas profits selling their Shoreditch honey is no sting

Busy bees getting their honey ready on a rooftop in Shoreditch for the Christmas market. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

Tributes to ‘loyal’ factory worker stabbed to death at house party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

400 disabled get a lifeline as Ability Bow therapy gym lands £28,000 windfall

Danny Currie gets lifeline therapy at Ability Bow gym. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Stepney shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Iron Miah

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists