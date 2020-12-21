Wot no Christmas? We'll bring it to you, OAPs in lockdown are told

Published: 1:00 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 1:05 PM December 21, 2020

Food and gifts being prepared for pensioners stuck at home during Covid Tier 4 emergency. - Credit: ©Rehan Jamil

Volunteers who had to cancel a traditional festive lunch for 100 elderly people in London's East End because of the Covid emergency have got busy instead delivering food hampers and gifts to their door now Tier 4 lockdown has begun.

They have rallied to help pensioners and those living alone who have not been able to have their Christmas treat from Poplar Harca housing association

.

The volunteers out and about taking Christmas to pensioners' homes - Credit: ©Rehan Jamil

The organisation has always been able to put on a festive dinner and live entertainment.

But the strict Covid-19 restrictions has meant the event couldn’t go ahead this year, so staff and volunteers took festive cheer to their homes instead.

.

George Woods, 96... “It makes you feel people are thinking of you and you’re wanted.” - Credit: ©Rehan Jamil

“It makes you feel people are thinking of you and you’re wanted,” 96-year-old George Woods said when they turned up on his doorstep in Poplar. “I was very happy to receive this gift.”

His near neighbour Ivy, who’s 95, said: “I was down in the dumps, but this made me feel warm and happy.”

Housing staff identified 100 vulnerable elderly residents who have now been given a full roast dinner, Christmas pudding and drinks prepared by Bow Brew café and Spotlight café, which both operate from Harca community centres.

They also gave them hampers with toiletries, blankets, tinned food, puzzles and chocolate, donated by East End Community Foundation https://eastendcf.org/.

Handmade Christmas cards made by children from Culloden, Clara Grant, Manorfield and Stebon schools were included in the hampers.

Poplar Harca director Babu Bhattacherjee said: “Elderly and vulnerable people have faced months of isolation and hardship.

“Many will not see the families over the holiday and this made us determined to make sure our residents didn’t miss out on their celebration.”

Poplar Harca's Babu Bhattacherjee... “Elderly and vulnerable people have faced months of isolation and hardship." - Credit: ©Rehan Jamil

Housing staff also handed out 54 hampers to say a big ‘thank you’ to volunteers for their contributions during the pandemic who have run food banks and been calling on vulnerable people.

The organisation has prepared more than 15,000 hot meals and given out 4,000 food packs during the pandemic—all helped by community volunteers.