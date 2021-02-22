Cigarette sparks fire in Poplar block of flats

Published: 5:13 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM February 22, 2021

Half of a Poplar flat was damaged by a fire caused by a cigarette.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze at Ellesmere Street on February 21 after five people managed to escape.

There were no injuries but London Fire Brigade investigators believe it was started by a cigarette not being properly disposed of.

The alarm was raised when a resident smelt burning and attempted to tackle the fire themselves before leaving the building.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital that you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“Make sure smoking materials are cold before emptying ashtrays. Preferably wet stubs before throwing them into a bin.

“This is also a reminder to never try to tackle a fire yourself. Leave it to the professionals. As soon as you become aware of a fire in your property, get out, stay out, close the door behind you and call 999.”