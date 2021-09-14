Unmesh Desai: 'Poplar Rates Rebellion remains an inspiration'

Published: 1:51 PM September 14, 2021

It was a privilege to recently attend a plaque unveiling ceremony led by Mayor John Biggs to mark the centenary of the Poplar Rates Rebellion.

This is where 30 councillors were sent to prison for refusing to collect unfair tax precept payments from poor families in the community.

They remain an inspiration and are part of the East End’s fabric.

The challenges we face today are different but still involve government.

The budgets of local councils have been slashed as a result of austerity. If the East End is to address the many issues that have been thrown up in the wake of the pandemic, the government must give Tower Hamlets Council adequate resources at the upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review.

To end on a positive note, it was great to join the Crossharbour Community Fun Day on the Isle of Dogs, which celebrated the voluntary work of local groups and individuals during the pandemic.

Margaret Thatcher was wrong to say there is no such thing as society!