Search

Advanced search

City bankers give Stepney urban farm £30,000 lifeline to get through Covid crisis

PUBLISHED: 09:09 13 November 2020

A 'furry animal' therapy project at Stepney city farm in 2015 helping improve lives of the elderly and those in care homes. Picture: Remi Bumstead

A 'furry animal' therapy project at Stepney city farm in 2015 helping improve lives of the elderly and those in care homes. Picture: Remi Bumstead

Remi Bumstead

The troubled Stepney City Farm that faces being £27,000 in the red caused by the coronavirus lockdown is getting a cash lifeline by City bankers.

Popular public activity... feeding the animals. Picture: Stepney City FarmPopular public activity... feeding the animals. Picture: Stepney City Farm

It has received £30,000 from Lloyd’s of London Foundation to help respond to the effects of the pandemic and see it through the emergency.

The three-acre farm opposite St Dunstan’s Church was unable to furlough essential staff who were needed to feed the animals, maintain operations and keep isolated people in the community supplied with affordable fresh produce.

The cash is to help make sure it remains an East End “oasis for isolated or vulnerable people” when the lockdown is over.

“This donation will have a significant impact in the coming months,” associate farm trustee Ed Gaze said. “It reflects the work we do in the community that’s so close to Lloyd’s home in the City.”

Two famously popular bovine creatures down on the farm until three years ago were Lloyd and Leila. Picture: Stepney City FarmTwo famously popular bovine creatures down on the farm until three years ago were Lloyd and Leila. Picture: Stepney City Farm

The working farm is one of the organisations around the country getting a slice of a £15 million package of grants from the foundation.

Most of its income vanished overnight when the first lockdown started.

Around 45 per cent of its running costs are normally covered by charitable income with activities such as corporate volunteering days, venue hire, donations and rental income.

All that went by the board when the pandemic began. Its financial loss for April to June alone was £27,000.

Lloyd’s chief John Neal said: “Unrestricted emergency funding is what is needed right now to ensure such organisations survive and continue to provide vital services to the community.

“Charities face extreme financial constraints during a time where demand for their services continue to rise, as they care for those most vulnerable.”

The farm in Stepney Way is currently closed during lockdown, but in normal times is a thriving educational facility through sustainable farming, with learning programmes and activity for children, pensioners, the disabled and those with learning difficulties. It was given funding in 2016 from the Veolia Environmental Trust to open up to the public and make more accessible to the disabled with a new path through the main areas suitable for wheelchairs. A hearing loop was also installed and rest stops created.

The cash from Lloyds is aimed to get Stepney City Farm through the global crisis and come back as “an oasis of tranquillity” and green space at the heart of the East End with 5,000 schoolchildren benefiting from free classes and projects every year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

City Hall praise as ‘Shadwell Responds’ to Covid crisis helping isolated families get online

Alliance praised for helping people cope with impact of pandemic. Picture: Shadwell Responds

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

City Hall praise as ‘Shadwell Responds’ to Covid crisis helping isolated families get online

Alliance praised for helping people cope with impact of pandemic. Picture: Shadwell Responds

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Time’s running out – is your business ready for a new start with Europe?

PORT OF DOVER: New border controls will be introduced in stages up until July 1, 2021 Picture: contributed

City bankers give Stepney urban farm £30,000 lifeline to get through Covid crisis

A 'furry animal' therapy project at Stepney city farm in 2015 helping improve lives of the elderly and those in care homes. Picture: Remi Bumstead

The Royal London Hospital staff back Barts Charity’s Christmas appeal

The Royal London geriatric consultant Sophie Edwards. Picture: Barts Charity

Met’s armed Counter Terrorism Command arrest two ‘suspects’ from east London in car near Buckingham Palace

Two men from east London arrested in Westminster by armed police. Picture: Met Police

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google