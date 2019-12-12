Scramble for City Island luxury pad being raffled for Gaelic football club charity

One of these luxury City Island apartments can be snapped up for £85... Picture: Balleymore Balleymore

A luxury £700,000 apartment with its high-rise view across the Thames near Canary Wharf is going for an £85 price tag.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adding the final touches... Balleymore staff in one City Island apartment overlooking the London skyline. Picture: Balleymore Adding the final touches... Balleymore staff in one City Island apartment overlooking the London skyline. Picture: Balleymore

Voters may be going to the polls in today's general election, but another ballot has opened online for the hot property.

The only drawback is that you have to compete with thousands of others and come up with the winning raffle number.

The ballot for the two-bedroom flat at the prestigious City Island complex next to the Bow Creek is a fundraiser for a voluntary sports organisation and Gaelic football club at Roscommon in Southern Ireland.

It follows the club's "win a house in Dublin" contest in 2018 which raised almost £1million.

Stunning aerial view at sunset of London City Island on a loop of the Lea River where it joins the Thames. Picture: Balleymore Stunning aerial view at sunset of London City Island on a loop of the Lea River where it joins the Thames. Picture: Balleymore

Roscommon is the hometown of Sean Mulryan, chief executive of the Ballymore group which has developed the huge London City Island skyscraper complex once dubbed "the Manhattan of east London".

The complex of already includes the new headquarters of English National Ballet and the London Film School, whose new neighbour from the online ballot is being drawn on May 10 at the Roscommon club's first game of the 2020 Gaelic football season.