Scramble for City Island luxury pad being raffled for Gaelic football club charity
PUBLISHED: 13:16 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 12 December 2019
Balleymore
A luxury £700,000 apartment with its high-rise view across the Thames near Canary Wharf is going for an £85 price tag.
Voters may be going to the polls in today's general election, but another ballot has opened online for the hot property.
The only drawback is that you have to compete with thousands of others and come up with the winning raffle number.
The ballot for the two-bedroom flat at the prestigious City Island complex next to the Bow Creek is a fundraiser for a voluntary sports organisation and Gaelic football club at Roscommon in Southern Ireland.
It follows the club's "win a house in Dublin" contest in 2018 which raised almost £1million.
Roscommon is the hometown of Sean Mulryan, chief executive of the Ballymore group which has developed the huge London City Island skyscraper complex once dubbed "the Manhattan of east London".
The complex of already includes the new headquarters of English National Ballet and the London Film School, whose new neighbour from the online ballot is being drawn on May 10 at the Roscommon club's first game of the 2020 Gaelic football season.