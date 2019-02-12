Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Parties clash over cuts threat to Tower Hamlets’ community language service

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 February 2019

Mayor John Biggs accused Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats of 'cynical scaremongering' following comments by Shadwell ward councillor, Rabina Khan, that charging fees for a language service would lead to it closing. Picture: MIKE BROOKE/RABINA KHAN

Mayor John Biggs accused Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats of 'cynical scaremongering' following comments by Shadwell ward councillor, Rabina Khan, that charging fees for a language service would lead to it closing. Picture: MIKE BROOKE/RABINA KHAN

Archant

The mayor has accused political opponents of “cynical scaremongering” after they condemned budget cuts to a community language service.

Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats alleged on Monday that the Labour led council’s move to fund the CLS service entirely from fees rather than grants would lead to it closing down.

Liberal Democrat Shadwell ward councillor, Rabina Khan, said: “It is typical of mayor John Biggs’s council to change the funding model for the service without any meaningful consultation with the people impacted.

“The CLS provides a vital community service that champions and helps the diverse communities of Tower Hamlets.

Labour’s attempt to scrap it by stealth is disgraceful.”

The service’s staff provide classes to children aged eight to 15 after school hours on 11 languages including Arabic, Bengali, Cantonese and Urdu.

Lessons are held in 90 venues across the borough including in schools, libraries, community centres, churches and mosques.

It also promotes citizenship and aims to develop children’s understanding of British and Islamic values.

It costs £631,000 a year to run. Its tutors are employed by the council but work with the charities, community and voluntary groups which host the classes.

The Liberal Democrats urged the mayor to ask people’s opinions properly and put together a plan to run the service using public money.

Cllr Khan called for supporters to sign a petition at The Petition Site, which has already been signed by more than 10,000 people, and join protesters outside the Town Hall at 6pm on February 20.

Fellow Liberal Democrat, Elaine Bagshaw, drew a comparison with the closure of council run nurseries.

“As with the nurseries, Labour has once again shown they cannot be trusted to run a public service that is vital to the cohesion of the diverse communities of Tower Hamlets,” she said.

But mayor Biggs shot back: “It’s typical that the Lib Dems, who in Tower Hamlets have embraced the rump of Lutfur Rahman’s group, are engaging in cycnical scaremongering.”

He said the council was not closing the service but was proposing to work with community groups to deliver it in the face of “savage” government cuts.

“We value the community language service and will continue to support them to make this sustainable for the future,” he said.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Landlady wins fight to stop future neighbours complaining about noise

The George Tavern's Pauline Forster has claimed victory. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Millharbour motorcyclist who caused girlfriend’s death

Iqbal Hussain of Millharbour, Isle of Dogs was twice the drink-drive limit on his motorcycle in Whitechapel Road. Picture: MPS

Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Mohammed Kodoris, of Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, of Manor Park. Photos: Met Police

Witness appeal to identify dead man who collapsed in street at Tower Hill

the man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

Carl Horth has been jailed for aggressive begging and other offences in Ipswich. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Latest from the East London Advertiser

The key is remaining calm, says O’s head coach

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Parties clash over cuts threat to Tower Hamlets’ community language service

Mayor John Biggs accused Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats of 'cynical scaremongering' following comments by Shadwell ward councillor, Rabina Khan, that charging fees for a language service would lead to it closing. Picture: MIKE BROOKE/RABINA KHAN

Canary Wharf wins High Court battle over lease with the EU’s European Medicines Agency

Canary Wharf has won a High Court battle with the European Medicines Agency. Picture: Mike Brooke

Bethnal Green IS teen stripped of British citizenship might ask to become a Dutch national

Shamima Begum going through Gatwick's security. Pic: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists