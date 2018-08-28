New 212-room hotel for Whitechapel opens next week by Clayton Group

Aldgate Place in Whtechapel where new Clayton Hotel is opening. Picture: Moka Studio copyright moka-studio 2012 all rights reserved

A new 212-room hotel opens in Whitechapel next week with 60 new jobs in the hospitality industry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The four-star Clayton City of London opens its doors to guests for the first time at 12noon on Thursday.

The building design has been inspired by Victorian textile warehouses and reflects the East End’s fusion of tradition and contemporary creativity with its historic links to the fashion industry.

It is being marketed as “jusat minutes’ walk from many iconic London landmarks” including the Tower of London, Brick Lane and Old Spitalfields Market.

The four-star venue in Drum Street off Leman Street, near Aldgate East Underground station, is being added to the Dalata Hotel Group as part of its £91m expansion across London.

It includes a fitness gym, bar with extended 1am licence and grill restaurant with a 24 hour in-room dining option.

The Dalata Group already runs seven hotels including two in London, the others in Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast and Manchester Airport.