Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New 212-room hotel for Whitechapel opens next week by Clayton Group

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 17 January 2019

Aldgate Place in Whtechapel where new Clayton Hotel is opening. Picture: Moka Studio

Aldgate Place in Whtechapel where new Clayton Hotel is opening. Picture: Moka Studio

copyright moka-studio 2012 all rights reserved

A new 212-room hotel opens in Whitechapel next week with 60 new jobs in the hospitality industry.

The four-star Clayton City of London opens its doors to guests for the first time at 12noon on Thursday.

The building design has been inspired by Victorian textile warehouses and reflects the East End’s fusion of tradition and contemporary creativity with its historic links to the fashion industry.

It is being marketed as “jusat minutes’ walk from many iconic London landmarks” including the Tower of London, Brick Lane and Old Spitalfields Market.

The four-star venue in Drum Street off Leman Street, near Aldgate East Underground station, is being added to the Dalata Hotel Group as part of its £91m expansion across London.

It includes a fitness gym, bar with extended 1am licence and grill restaurant with a 24 hour in-room dining option.

The Dalata Group already runs seven hotels including two in London, the others in Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast and Manchester Airport.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

Mulberry School in Commercial Road has lost £282,000 from its budget. Picture: Google

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

House sales in Tower Hamlets have fallen the most compared to other London boroughs, according to a count by pre-fab firm Project Etopia. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

Winter lights festival coming to Canary Wharf till January 26. Picture: CWG

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

Mulberry School in Commercial Road has lost £282,000 from its budget. Picture: Google

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

House sales in Tower Hamlets have fallen the most compared to other London boroughs, according to a count by pre-fab firm Project Etopia. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

Winter lights festival coming to Canary Wharf till January 26. Picture: CWG

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Morpeth youngsters reflect on impressive second-place finish at table tennis finals

The Morpeth School girls' under-16 table tennis team face the camera (pic: Jack Petchey Foundation)

Widdowson sure Orient will stay on right path

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

New 212-room hotel for Whitechapel opens next week by Clayton Group

Aldgate Place in Whtechapel where new Clayton Hotel is opening. Picture: Moka Studio
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists