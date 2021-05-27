News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Opinion

Cllr Andrew Wood: 'We might have had another Grenfell'

Logo Icon

Cllr Andrew Wood, Canary Wharf ward

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM May 25, 2021
Andrew Wood

Andrew Wood - Credit: Mike Brooke

Recently we had a serious fire in New Providence Wharf that had flames spreading up three floors of the building on the outside.

Damage to a 19-storey tower block in New Providence Wharf in Tower Hamlets which is covered in Grenf

Damage to the 19-storey tower block in New Providence Wharf in Tower Hamlets which is covered in Grenfell Tower type cladding - Credit: PA Images

Reports in trade publications have suggested that the smoke detector system failed, so there was no alarm, fire doors did not close and stairwells filled with smoke. We were lucky, the fire started at 9am and not 3am so was quickly spotted and was low enough (eighth floor) for the London Fire Brigade to be able to apply water from a tall ladder that had to be brought in from elsewhere.

I fear that had it happened at 3am and out of reach of the ladder, that we might have had another Grenfell.

But it is why I have asked Tower Hamlets Council to copy Barking & Dagenham Council after the Samuel Garside fire in 2019 and commission a report to pick up all of the issues.

London Fire Brigade
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 07-09-2019 of Paul Tisdale. Issue date: Wednesday February 17, 2021.

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient set to appoint Paul Tisdale to dismiss Jackett rumours

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
palestine banner in brick lane

Politics

'Disgusting': Antisemitic message on Brick Lane banner condemned

Jon King and Franki Berry

Logo Icon
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett on the touchline before the FA Cup second round match at Fratton Pa

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient reportedly down to final three candidates

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Anna Sereno with Nevio Pellicci, Irene Lauriello, and Tony Zaccaria at Pellicci's

London

Café popular with celebrities welcomes customers back inside  

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus