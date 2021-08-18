News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Opinion

View from the chamber: 'Part of the job of politicians is to listen to residents'

Logo Icon

Cllr Andrew Wood, Canary Wharf ward

Published: 2:00 PM August 18, 2021   
Your vote, Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

The Aspire Party won the recent Weavers ward by-election - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Part of the job of politicians is to listen to residents, the people they represent. But on some issues residents think they are not being listened to; issues they want sorted out are not and, in a few areas, things are getting worse.

By-elections are a great way of signalling discontent.  Labour went from 52 per cent of the vote in Weavers ward in 2018 to 29pc in the by-election, losing a previously safe seat to the Aspire Party.

Andrew Wood

Cllr Andrew Wood believes the council needs to focus more on residents' concerns - Credit: Mike Brooke

For years I have heard residents put crime and anti-social behaviour at top of their list of concerns.

I think the council needs to focus more on what concerns people have and re-balance its spending priorities if Labour wants to be re-elected next May. 

You may also want to watch:

Elections
Tower Hamlets Council
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aspire party's Kabir Ahmed storms home to win Weavers by-election

Tower Hamlets by-election: Aspire ousts Labour to take Weavers ward

Mike Brooke

person
Number 90 is Hackney Wick's new music venue... at 90 Wallis Road

Summer in the City

Weekend things to do in east London

Mike Brooke

person
Jailed... sexual predator Olaleye Fadare

Jailed: Sex predator who attacked 5 women in east London

Mike Brooke

person
Belinda Harman... getting traditional cockney beano outing together for her neighbours

Cockney beano to the seaside makes comeback in Bethnal Green

Mike Brooke

person