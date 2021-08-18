View from the chamber: 'Part of the job of politicians is to listen to residents'

Opinion

Published: 2:00 PM August 18, 2021

Part of the job of politicians is to listen to residents, the people they represent. But on some issues residents think they are not being listened to; issues they want sorted out are not and, in a few areas, things are getting worse.

By-elections are a great way of signalling discontent. Labour went from 52 per cent of the vote in Weavers ward in 2018 to 29pc in the by-election, losing a previously safe seat to the Aspire Party.

Cllr Andrew Wood believes the council needs to focus more on residents' concerns - Credit: Mike Brooke

For years I have heard residents put crime and anti-social behaviour at top of their list of concerns.

I think the council needs to focus more on what concerns people have and re-balance its spending priorities if Labour wants to be re-elected next May.