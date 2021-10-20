Opinion
Rabina Khan: 'We need powers to hold housing associations accountable'
Cllr Rabina Khan, (Lib Dem) Shadwell ward
In our borough, we all know what a problem housing associations have become. The sudden announcement by Clarion Housing of the urgent need to evacuate Clare House tenants and leaseholders has caused a huge amount of distress to everyone.
This may be an unusual event but I think it does reflect the burden housing associations have become for the council, local councillors and residents.
I believe the core of this problem is that housing associations are so distanced from their core purpose - providing social housing - that they may have forgotten what it is.
I hear of repairs not being done properly, if at all. Every week I talk to tenants living in damp flats.
Councillors spend a significant amount of their time cleaning up the mess housing associations have caused.
There are over 45 housing associations in Tower Hamlets, managing tens of thousands of homes, yet as a local authority we have few powers to ensure they do their job.
Councillors of all parties in all London boroughs should demand the power to hold housing associations accountable.
