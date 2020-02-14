Youngsters encouraged to ditch crime for cash at Petticoat Lane market event

A market encouraging youngsters to ditch crime for cash is due to be held.

Free stalls at Petticoat Lane market in Spitalfields, including public liability insurance, will be offered to 17 to 25-year olds who would like an opportunity to start their own business and have products to sell.

Anti-knife crime campaigner Faron Alex Paul of organisation, Cockney Pride, will be filming a promo video to promote entrepreneurial skills and show crime doesn't pay at the market on Sunday, February 23.

Organiser and Cockney Pride founder Joe Leslie said: " I remember when I was their age and wanting to earn money, just to become a little independent. Let's give the young community a fabulous opportunity to put money in their pockets, gain some pride and help them become entrepreneurs."

The anti-crime young and successful youth market will have a number of stalls reserved for young adults with social, emotional and mental health needs, hard to reach youths and ex-young offenders.

Princes Trust executive James Loyn and the Pearly King and Queens are also expected to be there.