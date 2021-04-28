Comic Zoe Lyons lined up to 'mock the week' in Tobacco Dock

Published: 6:20 PM April 28, 2021

Queen of 'mock' comedy... Zoe Lyons lined up for May 19 at Skylight - Credit: Haydon Perrior

One of the East End’s major leisure venues is having a big laugh with its plans to reopen its rooftop to the public after lockdown.

Tobacco Dock has teamed up with the Comedy Store to bring stand-up comics to its Skylight venue in Wapping.

Revellers at Skylight - Credit: Haydon Perrior

The comedians will no doubt be mocking the news on the opening night on May 19, with stand-ups like Zoe Lyons from TV’s hit Mock the Week comedy quiz show, Ria Lina as MC and Hal Cruttenden.

It is the first time Tobacco Dock is staging entertainment with talent from the UK comedy circuit for a run of open-air rooftop performances.

There will be food and drink served, including cocktails by Skylight's mixologist Sebastian Hollingworth.

No more than six ... that's new social distancing rule when Skylight reopens after lockdown - Credit: Haydon Perrior

Social distancing measures and Covid-safe accreditations will be in place, with tables seating up to six people at the Pennington Street venue, off The Highway.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the first act at 7.30pm and closing at 11pm. Tickets from Skylight London.

Comic line-up on May 19... Ria Lina as MC (left) with Zoe Lyons and Hal Cruttenden - Credit: Skylight

The venue opens for the Bank Holiday weekend with drinks and street food on Tobacco Dock's Quayside from Saturday, May 1.