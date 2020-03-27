There With You: Community groups launch hot meal delivery service for vulnerable during coronavirus lockdown

Volunteers Abdul Sabur, Zakir Khan, Maium Miah Talukdar and Zakir Khan deliver food on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Emdad Rahman Archant

Volunteer groups have come together to support the most vulnerable people in the community during the coronavirus crisis.

There With You - the East London Advertiser's campaign to help everyone get through the coronavirus crisis.

The coalition of community groups from the Isle of Dogs and surrounding areas has begun delivering hot meals to elderly and homebound people in their neighbourhoods.

Around 200 food packs and 400 hot meals were served to vulnerable residents by 31 volunteers during the launch of the project on Wednesday.

The collective is made up of the Island Network - an umbrella organisation for Isle of Dogs BME community groups - in partnership with Docklands Football Club, Island BWO, One Third Soup Kitchen, Al Aqsa Mosque, St John’s Community Association, Virginia Community Group, Markham Heights residents, Millwall CA, Westferry CO and the Hedgecock Community Centre foodbank in Barking.

Prominent community members who volunteered for deliveries included Abdul Sabur from Docklands FC, Abdul Malik from Island BWO, Tuha Mustafa, Mortuza Miah and Abul Hussain.

Island Network chair Maium Miah Talukdar said: “Our volunteers are small in number and naturally we are struggling for numbers.

“But their spirit is kind and we will do whatever we can to help as many as possible.

“It’s near impossible for our government to reach out to everyone individually but the community can step in and fill the gaps.

“Networking has greatly helped us make a big impact today and will be important in our work going forward.”

The initiative has received backing from Canary Wharf Group associate director Zakir Khan and One Housing’s Rohul Miah.

Mr Khan said: “As a global community, we are facing the most challenging of times and on behalf of the Canary Wharf Group, and more importantly as a member of this community, I want to say how proud I am to see how we have all come together to look out for our most vulnerable citizens.”

The coalition plans to approach schools and offer the service to pupils who are attending classes and the staff who are supporting them.

Contact Maium Miah Talukdar on 07983 798791 or email mdmaium@gmail.com if you would like a hot meal delivered.

• For the latest coronavirus health advice from the NHS, go to 111.nhs.uk/covid-19

Our directory of community organisations and groups helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website. It will be regularly updated as more groups join.

