Social distance audience in ‘Contact’ drama by Tower Bridge and Cutty Sark
PUBLISHED: 15:02 18 August 2020
Pamela Raith
Social distancing means only 15 people at a time can go and see a new play about “contact” being staged in the open air near Tower Bridge.
It also means you can’t just turn up with your ticket to the venue, but have to arrive outside an office block nearby to meet a guide to take you there.
The UK premiere of the interaction performance Contact goes ahead on Monday, August 31, with the cast alternating between three locations including the Thames waterfront by Tower Bridge, as well as by the Cutty Sark at Greenwich, opposite the Isle of Dogs, and on Clapham Common in south London.
It has a 3D sound design which audiences listen to on headphones, a story of exploring mental health and anxiety through the eyes of a woman approached by someone she believes to be a stranger and discovers he can hear her thoughts.
“This is a completely new piece of technology,” a spokesman for Aria Entertainment said. “It synchronizes the spectators and actors, in a new form of drama.”
The audience dive into her mind in this sensory and immersive new show by downloading the audio from the app.
Tickets for Contact are online and get a link to download the app which provides the exact location.
The show runs 50 minutes, maximum of 15 at a safe social distance to cope with the Covid situation.
The cast who alternate between the three locations include Charles Angiama, Louis Bernard, Chloe Gentles, Max Gold, Richard Heap, Aoife Kennan, Katja Quist and Laura White. The play by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain had its world premier in France over the summer.
Performances daily at 4.30pm, 6pm and 7.30pm, August 31 to October 10. Tickets: £22.50.
