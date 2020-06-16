Search

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets death toll among highest in the country

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 June 2020

Deaths from Covid-19 in east London among highest rates in the country, judging by postcodes. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Deaths from Covid-19 in east London among highest rates in the country, judging by postcodes. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Niall Carson/PA

A postcode “lottery of death” has put the East End among the worst hit deprived areas in the country for coronavirus fatalities, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

One of six new Covid isolation wards specially opened at the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Barts NHS TrustOne of six new Covid isolation wards specially opened at the Royal London Hospital. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Tower Hamlets was in the top 10 local authority areas for Covid-19 mortality rates, reaching 174 between March and May. The peak came in April, then slowly started coming down.

Nine out of the 10 local authorities with the highest rates were in London, the worst being Brent with 211 people dying in every 100,000, followed by Newham and Hackney.

But Tower Hamlets isn’t far behind, where 174 people died in the weeks covering March to May.

Hardest hit neighbourhood going by post codes was Poplar, which had 37 deaths in its three postal areas.

The five codes covering Bow and Bromley-by-Bow listed 35, while nearby Bethnal Green’s six postal areas including Columbia Road had 28.

The three Stepney and Limehouse postcodes had 26, while the Isle of Dogs’ four areas showed 19.

Postcodes around Spitalfields and Whitechapel including Brick Lane showed nine people had died.

Some areas got off comparatively lightly, such as Wapping and Shadwell with four between them, Aldgate just two and Hackney Wick one, while St Katharine’s was the only Tower Hamlets postcode without any deaths listed at all.

The pandemic struck hard in neighbouring Shoreditch and Haggerston areas which registered 27 deaths, while Olympic Park had six and The City four.

Your postcode toll in the East End in alphabetical order:

Aldgate 2

Limehouse North & Stepney East 13

Limehouse East 3

Canary Wharf 1

Bethnal Grn Central 1

Bethnal Grn East 7

Bethnal Grn North West 8

Bethnal Grn North East 3

Bethnal Grn South 2

Bethnal Grn Columbia Road 7

Blackwall & Leamouth 3

Bow West 5

Bow North & Fish Is 12

Bow South 4

Brick Lane North 2

Bromley-by-Bow East 7

Bromley-by-Bow West 7

Hackney Wick 1

Mile End East & Burdett 5

Millwall South 8

Mile End West 6

Mudshute 7

Poplar Central 7

Poplar Leaside 10

Poplar West 20

St George-in-the-East (Wapping north) 2

Shadwell & Ratcliffe 2

Spitalfields 5

Stepney Grn 10

Whitechapel (south) 2

