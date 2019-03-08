Search

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children's home

PUBLISHED: 18:35 15 July 2019

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

This is how 17 new council homes to be built on the site of a former children's home will look.

Planning permission was granted for the Norman Grove, Bow site by the council's development committee last week.

It will feature four town houses and 13 flats, with two being wheelchair accessible.

Seven will have one bedroom, five with two bedrooms, three with three bedrooms and two with four bedrooms.

They will all be rented at genuinely affordable rates to residents of Tower Hamlets who are on the council's housing register.

Mayor John Biggs said: "The green light for these properties will take us one step closer to delivering 2,000 new council homes by 2022. I'm particularly pleased this includes family sized homes with two, three and four bedrooms."

The former children's home, on the junction with Rosebank Gardens, closed its doors last year.

The council said that the building was old and no longer suitable for accommodating young people

