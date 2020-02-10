Property developer hit with £3,000 fine following noise dispute in Tower Hamlets

A property developer has been fined almost £3,000 after losing a court battle against Tower Hamlets council.

London Square Development Ltd have been fined for breaching noise pollution laws on their Commercial Street, Whitechapel building site in March and May 2019 respectively.

This followed complaints made regarding construction works taking place outside of designated hours. The developer admitted both breaches at Thames Magistrates' Court on January 9. The company had already been issued guidance in the form of the council's Construction Code of Practice.

Borough mayor John Biggs applauded the "determined work" by the environmental protection team, with cabinet member for the environment David Edgar adding that "this case shows we will take action."

In response to the ruling London Square said: "We are satisfied that the court found that this was a minor breach of noise restrictions. We would like to apologise and assure our neighbours close to the site in Spitalfields that this was an isolated incident."