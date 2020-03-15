Search

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

PUBLISHED: 10:03 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 15 March 2020

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Tower Hamlets now has eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 and Barking and Dagenham has five.

But figures for neighbouring boroughs have stayed the same.

As of this morning, Sunday, March 15, there have been just two positive tests in Havering, one in Redbridge and one in Newham.

The UK has 1,140 confirmed cases (925 in England). Sadly, 21 people in the UK have died.

Health secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday elderly people will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months, as the UK escalates its fight against coronavirus.

Mr Hancock said it is a 'very big ask', but it is a measure which is for their own 'self-protection'.

Asked if that was in the government's plan, he said: 'That is in the action plan, yes, and we will be setting it out with more detail when it is the right time to do so, because we absolutely appreciate that it is a very big ask of the elderly and the vulnerable, and it's for their own self-protection.'

Pressed on when the measure will be introduced, he said: 'Certainly in the coming weeks, absolutely.'

He added: 'The measures that we're taking, the measures that we're looking at taking, are very, very significant and they will disrupt the ordinary lives of almost everybody in the country in order to tackle this virus.'

