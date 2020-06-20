Search

Advanced search

Coronavisus claims life of UK Citizens former admin chief and devout church warden Jo Mukanjira

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 June 2020

Coronavirus victim... UK Citizens' former administrator Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: UK Citizens

Coronavirus victim... UK Citizens' former administrator Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: UK Citizens

UK Citizens

Josephine Mukanjira was a devout Christian sending clothes to her family living abroad and furnishings for their home — right up to the week she caught Covid-19 and died.

Josephine's funeral on July 15... delayed eight weeks because of pandemic emergency. Picture: Citizens UKJosephine's funeral on July 15... delayed eight weeks because of pandemic emergency. Picture: Citizens UK

The former administrator at UK Citizens’ Whitechapel HQ and a dedicated church warden in Plaistow was still busy packing boxes to send when she fell ill at her home in Rainham.

But the funeral on Monday, June 15, had to be delayed eight weeks and a service held outside St Martin’s Anglican Church because of the pandemic emergency.

The 46-year-old campaigner was warden and treasurer at the church in Boundary Road using her admin skills to raise funds for the congregation.

Josephine came to London from Uganda in 2005 to study IT and began work at Citizens UK in Whitechapel two years later.

The Rev Marco Lopes and Jo's aunt Anne-Marie Mutamuliza at restricted funeral service held outside St Martin's Church in Plaistow. Picture: Citizens UKThe Rev Marco Lopes and Jo's aunt Anne-Marie Mutamuliza at restricted funeral service held outside St Martin's Church in Plaistow. Picture: Citizens UK

She was responsible for a £5million yearly budget and £300,000 monthly salary bill for 100 full and part time staff up and down the country.

Citizens’ founder Neil Jameson recalled her as “a friend and ally” to all who joined the organisation.

“She always sat close to the entrance so hers was usually the first face people saw when they came in,” he recalled. “Jo was also the last to bid farewell and ‘safe journey’ when they left.

“She stayed late and worked at weekends if there was a rally or event to organise during her 13 years with us.”

Josephine Mukanjira... 1964-2020. Picture: Citizens UKJosephine Mukanjira... 1964-2020. Picture: Citizens UK

Those events included the 2009 Strangers into Citizens rally with 20,000 people packing Trafalgar Square which won a one-off amnesty for long-term illegal immigrants who had put roots down in Britain.

She was also behind the 2016 London Citizens mayor election open assembly at the Olympic Park’s Copper Box venue when 6,000 members of the public held candidates to account.

Jo later struck a good working relationship with the new mayor, Sadiq Khan, that eventually led to City Hall handing over disused railway land in Shadwell for land trust housing at Cable Street, campaigned for by UK Citizens members, which was given £2m only last week to start the work.

Josephine used her own income to pay for building a new house for her family in Uganda and for fittings to be sent out from London.

The boxes remained packed and overflowing in her living room in Rainham, ready to send after her funeral.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Foundation named after slave trader Sir John Cass to change its name after 300 years

A foundation named after a slave trader is to change its name. Sir John Cass's Foundation announced the move today (June 16). Picture: Google

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Call for action after death of woman, 36, who fell onto tracks at Limehouse DLR

Flora Shen died at Limehouse station after falling from the platform into the path of an oncoming train. Picture: Google

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Payback time for leaseholder caught renting out his Spitalfields council flat as a holiday let

So close to the City... tempting to rent out your council flat as a holiday let. Picture: Google

Foundation named after slave trader Sir John Cass to change its name after 300 years

A foundation named after a slave trader is to change its name. Sir John Cass's Foundation announced the move today (June 16). Picture: Google

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Call for action after death of woman, 36, who fell onto tracks at Limehouse DLR

Flora Shen died at Limehouse station after falling from the platform into the path of an oncoming train. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Player ratings: West Ham youngsters only bright note in Wolves defeat

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Coronavisus claims life of UK Citizens former admin chief and devout church warden Jo Mukanjira

Coronavirus victim... UK Citizens' former administrator Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: UK Citizens

West Ham boss Moyes insists Adama Traore was the difference

West Ham United manager David Moyes and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (background) on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Premier League: West Ham United 0 Wolves 2

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Olympic super-heavyweight success for Team GB

Great Britain's Audley Harrison celebrates winning gold after defeating Kazakhstan's Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov in the super-heavyweight final at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney
Drive 24